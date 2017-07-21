Sean Spicer is out

Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary, claiming he disagrees with Trump's choice for a new communications director. "They had real trouble filling this position and they couldn't get a professional," Rich Lowry says about New York financier Anthony Scaramucci. Lowry also says the president wants to fire Bob Mueller so much he can taste it. Katrina vanden Heuvel calls Trump the blamer-in-chief. "We're witnessing a constitutional showdown that may make Watergate look like pipsqueak time." "It's very troubling. This presidency is going to be about self preservation in a few months,"says Mickey Kaus. The healthcare bill remained at brink of death this week. Immigration remains a hot issue. Josh Green talks about his new book about Steve Bannon. How has the current political climate affected popular culture? Do liberals like Game of Thrones because deep down they desire to have a monarchy?

Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (Editor and Publisher of The Nation). Mickey Kaus (Kausfiles.com) is our special guest.

On our in focus segment we're joined by Josh Green (author of Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency and national correspondent at Bloomberg Businessweek). And to our discussion of politics and popular culture, we welcome Alyssa Rosenberg (blogger, Washington Post) and Ross Douthat (columnist, New York Times).

