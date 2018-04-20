Surprise! Mike Pompeo went to North Korea

CIA Director Mike Pompeo took a secret trip to North Korea to meet Kim Jong-Un. What does this mean for a Trump-Kim summit, and for Pompeo's efforts to get confirmed as secretary of state? Meanwhile, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced new sanctions on Russian firms tied to the chemical weapons program in Syria, but President Trump was unhappy when he saw her on TV. The Left, Right & Center panel discusses the legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush with Susan Page of USA Today, who has a forthcoming biography on the Bush matriarch. Plus, more on James Comey's book tour, the tight labor market and Starbucks' plans for racial bias education.



Tom Nichols, professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College and Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today and author of a forthcoming biography on Barbara Bush are our special guests.



Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.