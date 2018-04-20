ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Surprise! Mike Pompeo went to North Korea

But will he be confirmed as the new secretary of state?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

CIA Director Mike Pompeo took a secret trip to North Korea to meet Kim Jong-Un. What does this mean for a Trump-Kim summit, and for Pompeo's efforts to get confirmed as secretary of state? Meanwhile, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced new sanctions on Russian firms tied to the chemical weapons program in Syria, but President Trump was unhappy when he saw her on TV. The Left, Right & Center panel discusses the legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush with Susan Page of USA Today, who has a forthcoming biography on the Bush matriarch. Plus, more on James Comey's book tour, the tight labor market and Starbucks' plans for racial bias education.

Tom Nichols, professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College and Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today and author of a forthcoming biography on Barbara Bush are our special guests.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Dorian Warren
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
VOTE: Which story should we investigate next?
For The Curious Blog

VOTE: Which story should we investigate next? We’ve learned quite a bit about Los Angeles these past few months, thanks to you and your great questions. In March, we explored the unidentified super-structure looming over the 101… Read More

Apr 20, 2018

California’s 48th District might be up for grabs
For The Curious Blog

California’s 48th District might be up for grabs California’s primary elections are around the corner and many are paying close attention to Orange County, where some red districts turn blue in the midterms.  KCRW’s Chery Glaser spoke with… Read More

Apr 20, 2018

Frankland’s, a contemporary seafood shack opens in Montecito
For The Curious Blog

Frankland’s, a contemporary seafood shack opens in Montecito You may want to roll up your sleeves next time you’re on Coast Village Road. The newly opened Frankland’s Crab & Co. at the Montecito Inn offers raw, steamed and… Read More

Apr 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed