Taxes, Obamacare and sexual harassment in Congress

Republicans' tax bill has passed the House. Can it pass the Senate? What will it mean for your taxes? Will it cut Obamacare? As more women come forward to accuse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of hitting on them as teenagers, a news anchor has her own sex harassment story about Senator Al Franken. Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses President Trump's Asia trip and what we should make of the turmoil in Saudi Arabia. Asha Rangappa joins us to discuss investigations into Trump, and perhaps Hillary Clinton.