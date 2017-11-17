ON AIR
Taxes, Obamacare and sexual harassment in Congress

Should sexually harassing politicians step down? 

Nov 17, 2017

Republicans' tax bill has passed the House. Can it pass the Senate? What will it mean for your taxes? Will it cut Obamacare? As more women come forward to accuse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of hitting on them as teenagers, a news anchor has her own sex harassment story about Senator Al Franken. Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses President Trump's Asia trip and what we should make of the turmoil in Saudi Arabia. Asha Rangappa joins us to discuss investigations into Trump, and perhaps Hillary Clinton.

A World in Disarray

Richard Haass

Photo: Judge Roy Moore speaks as he participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, November 11, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)

Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

