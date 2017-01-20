The Inauguration from the Left, Right & Center

Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. His inaugural address sounded a lot like his campaign speeches. Mickey Kaus said there was no soaring poetry, but DC needed taking down. "It's an island of prosperity in a sea of misery." How much will Trump's posture shift now that he is president? Katrina vanden Heuvel says she doesn't see "this Davos Goldman Sachs retreat cabinet of billionaires ideologues swampy bottom feeders on board to advance the populist policies for the folks Trump aimed the speech at." Josh Barro says a lot of people listen to Donald Trump saying "our people" and wonder of they are a part of the group he is talking about.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Mickey Kaus (www.kausfiles.com) is our special guest.

Photo: President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

