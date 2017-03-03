Trump speaks to Congress. Who spoke with Russia?

Donald Trump addressed Congress and most media outlets gave him rave reviews. Was there a substantive shift, or just a change in tone? "

The media was impressed because he wasn't yelling at us for a change," says Joan Walsh of the Nation magazine. "It was a pretty average speech, but it hit with more force because it was so different for Trump," Rich Lowry of National Review says. "What's missing from this speech is anything remotely resembling specifics," syas Jeremy Mayer of George Mason University. "To call this Pablum would be an insult to Pablum."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into Russia connections after it was revealed that he didn't disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador. Is that enough?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left is Joan Walsh (Nation magazine and MSNBC). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Jeremy Mayer (School of Public Policy at George Mason University) is our special guest.

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

