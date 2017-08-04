ON AIR
Trump wants to reduce legal immigration

Should there be a merit system?

Aug 04, 2017

President Trump wants to reduce legal immigration and change the rules for who can immigrate. Is this a good idea? Should there be a merit system, including whether someone speaks English? Should we be happy to see leaked transcripts from Trump's conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia? Anthony Scaramucci has stepped aside and John Kelly is in at the White House. Can the new calm last? Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in the Russia investigation. What implications does that have? And experts assess the upcoming prospects for tax reform.

LRC Panel
Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Mike Pesca (The Gist) is our special guest.

In-Focus
Dahlia Lithwick (Slate.com)

It's Been Busy/Tax Reform
Doug Holtz-Eakin (American Action Forum) and Jared Bernstein (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.)

Photo: White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller addresses the press, August 2, 2017

Producers:
Laura Dine Million
Katie Beurskens

