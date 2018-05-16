ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

When Judges Yell...

...It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not on your side. “It’s just how they say hello,” says criminal defense attorney Ken White. Ken and Josh Barro talk through some of the legal news this week: Paul Manafort’s attempts to get his indictments thrown out by federal judges, Michael Avenatti’s Trump-like tactics and why it might not be winning him any friends in court. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

...It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not on your side. “It’s just how they say hello,” says criminal defense attorney Ken White. Ken and Josh Barro talk through some of the legal news this week: Paul Manafort’s attempts to get his indictments thrown out by federal judges, Michael Avenatti’s Trump-like tactics and why it might not be winning him any friends in court. Ken also tells some colorful stories of enraged federal judges. Finally, Josh and Ken answer some questions from listeners about defamation claims, from the terrible ones to the bad ones.

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti leaves federal court in Manhattan. Photo credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Calif. governor’s race: Delaine Eastin interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: Delaine Eastin interview In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin. She served two terms… Read More

May 14, 2018

Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs
For The Curious Blog

Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs There was a golden age for gay nightlife in Los Angeles. We mapped it! Read More

May 11, 2018

The Pansy Craze: When gay nightlife in Los Angeles really kicked off
For The Curious Blog

The Pansy Craze: When gay nightlife in Los Angeles really kicked off It was New Years Eve, 1929. Three hundred men in tuxedos were celebrating the opening of Hollywood’s first gay nightclub. It was called Jimmy’s Backyard and it sat in a… Read More

May 11, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed