When Judges Yell...

...It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not on your side. “It’s just how they say hello,” says criminal defense attorney Ken White. Ken and Josh Barro talk through some of the legal news this week: Paul Manafort’s attempts to get his indictments thrown out by federal judges, Michael Avenatti’s Trump-like tactics and why it might not be winning him any friends in court. Ken also tells some colorful stories of enraged federal judges. Finally, Josh and Ken answer some questions from listeners about defamation claims, from the terrible ones to the bad ones.



Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti leaves federal court in Manhattan. Photo credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters.