I got a breathless call from a reporter friend of mine the other day. He was covering the latest controversy that had erupted over the incoming Donald Trump administration. (Say what you like about the new president, but he's clearly enacting a full-employment plan for journalists with his one-controversy-per-hour policy...)
Show running
Rob offers a depressing, comparison between being the executive producer of a television show, being an executive producer of a television show, and being president of the United States.