The second week of 2017 is turning out to be a very busy one in American politics. As the US prepares for a new presidential administration to take office, The NPR Politics Team is covering a flurry of confirmation and intelligence hearings at the Capitol, a "farewell" speech by President Obama, and a news conference held by President-elect Trump. The NPR Politics Podcast Radio Special offers reporting and analysis of all of these events. Airs Wednesday January 11 at 7pm PST.