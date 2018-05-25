ON AIR
Sowing Chaos: Russia’s Disinformation Wars

May 28, 2018

Revelations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election were a shock to Americans. But it wasn't quite as surprising to people in former Soviet States and the EU. For years they've been exposed to Russian disinformation and slanted state media; and before that Soviet propaganda filtered into the mainstream. We don't know how effective Russian information warfare was in swaying the US election. But we do know how these tactics were developed — over many decades — and what to watch out for in the next election.

