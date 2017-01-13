The post-Trump 411 on 420

President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the top law enforcement job is a man with a clear history of opposition to marijuana. Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions believes, "we need grown-ups in charge in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized." If he's confirmed as Attorney General will he enforce federal marijuana laws in the state of California.

Guests:

Robert Capecchi, Marijuana Policy Project, @MN_Bob

Kevin Sabet, University of Florida / Smart Approaches to Marijuana, @kevinsabet

Producers:

Jennifer Wolfe

