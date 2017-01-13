ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

OLNEY
IN
L.A.

OLNEY<br>IN<br>L.A.

The post-Trump 411 on 420

"Good people don't smoke marijuana," according to Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions. He's Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General. What will that mean for California?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 13, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the top law enforcement job is a man with a clear history of opposition to marijuana. Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions believes, "we need grown-ups in charge in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized." If he's confirmed as Attorney General will he enforce federal marijuana laws in the state of California.

Reefer Sanity

Kevin Sabet

Guests:
Robert Capecchi, Marijuana Policy Project, @MN_Bob
Kevin Sabet, University of Florida / Smart Approaches to Marijuana, @kevinsabet

Producers:
Jennifer Wolfe

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE