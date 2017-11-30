Photo: President Donald Trump shouts to reporters as he departs for travel to Missouri from the White House in Washington, November 29, 2017. (Jonathan Ern/Reuters)
How Donald Trump unites Democrats and Republicans – against him
Longtime conservative Bill Kristol has become a liberal icon of sorts in his opposition to Trump. Kristol rocked the political world when he tweeted, "The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist." From sex scandals to fiscal reform, some loyal Republicans think the party has gone off the rails. Is the party rescuable?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Noted conservative Bill Kristol rocked the political world when he tweeted, "The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal. WHAT IS HAPPENING?" We try to answer that question and figure out where the GOP is going.
Guests:
Bill Kristol, Weekly Standard (@BillKristol)
Beth Silvers, Pantsuit Politics (@nkybeth)
Sarah Stewart Holland, Pantsuit Politics (@bluegrassred)
Democratic House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi was calling Rep. John Conyers an icon, but now she is calling on him to resign. The parade of high profile male news stars who’ve been fired over allegations of sexual harassment and assault continues. Does this have the potential to rebalance gender in the news business?
Guests:
Jonathan Chait, New York magazine (@jonathanchait)
CREDITS
Host:
Jennifer Rubin
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
More From One Year Later
Washington's swamp keeps getting deeper Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp but so far he's expanded it. We've seen nepotism, conflicts of interest, self-dealing and lots and lots of lying. And we're not even a year into his presidency. Is Trump going to make Washington even sleazier? Where is the Congressional oversight? Do Americans care if the president is making money off his office?
Breitbart, fake news and the First Amendment The Trump Administration has gone to war with the mainstream media and the First Amendment. Trump thinks letting the press write whatever it wants is a terrible idea. Meanwhile a right wing mouthpiece for Trump may be taking over your local TV news. Is the president a threat to a free press? Can the mainstream media cover him objectively?
The Republicans who want their party back Donald Trump's election stunned and alarmed Democrats, but it also rocked the political world of many lifelong Republicans.The party they thought they knew turned out to be something quite different -- and some are finding common ground with former political opponents.