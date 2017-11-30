ON AIR
DONATE!

How Donald Trump unites Democrats and Republicans – against him

Longtime conservative Bill Kristol has become a liberal icon of sorts in his opposition to Trump. Kristol rocked the political world when he tweeted, "The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist." From sex scandals to fiscal reform, some loyal Republicans think the party has gone off the rails. Is the party rescuable? 

Nov 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: President Donald Trump shouts to reporters as he departs for travel to Missouri from the White House in Washington, November 29, 2017. (Jonathan Ern/Reuters)

Bill Kristol finds his 'inner liberal' and bipartisanship beyond the Beltway 30 MIN, 42 SEC

Noted conservative Bill Kristol rocked the political world when he tweeted, "The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal. WHAT IS HAPPENING?" We try to answer that question and figure out where the GOP is going.

Guests:
Bill Kristol, Weekly Standard (@BillKristol)
Beth Silvers, Pantsuit Politics (@nkybeth)
Sarah Stewart Holland, Pantsuit Politics (@bluegrassred)

Sexual misconduct, #MeToo and when powerful men get forced out 12 MIN, 48 SEC

Democratic House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi was calling Rep. John Conyers an icon, but now she is calling on him to resign. The parade of high profile male news stars who’ve been fired over allegations of sexual harassment and assault continues. Does this have the potential to rebalance gender in the news business?

Guests:
Jonathan Chait, New York magazine (@jonathanchait)

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff

