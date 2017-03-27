50 Years of South Coast Plaza

Last month, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa launched a yearlong celebration for its 50th anniversary. One of the most famed and successful shopping plazas in the world, South Coast Plaza is understandably famous for its luxury boutiques and high-end restaurants, and put Orange County on the map as a place of wealth. But just as important to OC is the legacy of the Segerstroms, the founding family that turned its lima bean fields into South Coast Plaza but also helped to found and support South Coast Repertory, the Orange County Performing Arts Center, the coming move of the Orange County Museum of Art, and more. What's next for South Coast Plaza's future?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

