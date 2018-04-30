Tomorrow, the Costa Mesa City Council is scheduled to discuss how the town has been affected by SB 54, California's so-called sanctuary-state bill. The agenda item was placed by Allan Mansoor, a Costa Mesa council member who has been down this road before. In a previous stint as mayor and council member last decade, Mansoor pushed to have immigration agents in Costa Mesa's jail and also got his council members to declare themselves a "rule of law" city. This comes at a time when activists have lodged a legal complaint against Mansoor asking California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to remove him from office for allegedly not living in Costa Mesa for a time last year. Is Mansoor's anti-SB 54 push a ploy to distract?
Costa Mesa Politician Rides the Anti-Immigrant Train Again
Former mayor and state assembly member Allan Mansoor wants the city to discuss how California's SB 54 sanctuary-state law has affected Costa Mesa
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner… Read More
California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat? California’s 25th District of Santa Clarita could be up for grabs in this year’s midterms. KCRW’s Chery Glaser spoke to Dan Schnur, a political strategy expert and professor at USC’s… Read More