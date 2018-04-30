ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Costa Mesa Politician Rides the Anti-Immigrant Train Again

Former mayor and state assembly member Allan Mansoor wants the city to discuss how California's SB 54 sanctuary-state law has affected Costa Mesa

COMING SOON

Apr 30, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Tomorrow, the Costa Mesa City Council is scheduled to discuss how the town has been affected by SB 54, California's so-called sanctuary-state bill. The agenda item was placed by Allan Mansoor, a Costa Mesa council member who has been down this road before. In a previous stint as mayor and council member last decade, Mansoor pushed to have immigration agents in Costa Mesa's jail and also got his council members to declare themselves a "rule of law" city. This comes at a time when activists have lodged a legal complaint against Mansoor asking California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to remove him from office for allegedly not living in Costa Mesa for a time last year. Is Mansoor's anti-SB 54 push a ploy to distract?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team
For The Curious Blog

Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner… Read More

Apr 27, 2018

California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat?
For The Curious Blog

California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat? California’s 25th District of Santa Clarita could be up for grabs in this year’s midterms. KCRW’s Chery Glaser spoke to Dan Schnur, a political strategy expert and professor at USC’s… Read More

Apr 26, 2018

Remembering Schoolhouse Rock! musical director Bob Dorough
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Schoolhouse Rock! musical director Bob Dorough You may not know the name Bob Dorough, but there is a very good chance you know his music. The jazz musician and composer, who passed away this week at… Read More

Apr 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed