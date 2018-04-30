Costa Mesa Politician Rides the Anti-Immigrant Train Again

Tomorrow, the Costa Mesa City Council is scheduled to discuss how the town has been affected by SB 54, California's so-called sanctuary-state bill. The agenda item was placed by Allan Mansoor, a Costa Mesa council member who has been down this road before. In a previous stint as mayor and council member last decade, Mansoor pushed to have immigration agents in Costa Mesa's jail and also got his council members to declare themselves a "rule of law" city. This comes at a time when activists have lodged a legal complaint against Mansoor asking California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to remove him from office for allegedly not living in Costa Mesa for a time last year. Is Mansoor's anti-SB 54 push a ploy to distract?