ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

OC Sheriff's Tarnished Legacy

Sandra Hutchens announces she won't seek reelection next year

Jul 03, 2017

Last week, Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens announced she'd retire next year after the general election, ending a 40-year law enforcement career and a decade-long run as OC's top cop. She was selected by the Board of Supervisors in 2008 to reform a department that saw the previous top cop, Mike Carona, get sentenced to federal prison on a felony. Hutchens' first couple of years did just that, but the last four years has seen that reformer reputation tarnished with reports of bad jail conditions, an embarrassing 2016 jailbreak, and the ongoing snitch scandal. How did Hutchens allow her legacy to get sullied?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

