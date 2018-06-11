ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

OC Supes Oppose Needle Exchange Program

Supervisors claim such an effort encourages drug use, is social liberalism run amok.

Jun 11, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last week the Orange County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution that officially opposed an effort to create a mobile unit for people to pick up clean hypodermic needles. The Orange County Needle Exchange Program--the first of its kind in OC--used to operate in the Santa Ana Civic Center before city officials shut it down earlier this year. Advocates say it's necessary to clamp down on the exchange of needles by drug addicts, which passes diseases like AIDS and hepatitis. But critics say that it encourages drug use and poses a civic hazard. The Supes also asked their clerk to send the resolution to the California Department of Public Health as it mulls the Exchange's proposal. Who will win?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement
For The Curious Blog

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement ﻿ In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary
For The Curious Blog

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary Get your personalized ballot information before you vote. Then got to the polls! Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed