For decades, homeless have lived in the Santa Ana Civic Center, where most of Orange County's courts and government buildings stand. But as the community has exploded, they've now taken over a spot that historically had no homeless: the Plaza of the Flags, which was historically used for rallies. Over a hundred homeless set up their tents there daily, and it's become such a public display that the Santa Ana City Council is debating regulations that would ban everything from tents to bicycles to even pets. But how much can they do without violating constitutional rights?
Santa Ana tackles civic center homeless anew
City Council tries to pass new regulations in OC's oldest homeless community.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
