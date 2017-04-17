ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

What to do with San Onofre's nuke waste?

The San Onofre nuclear power plant just south of the Orange County border has been shut down since 2013, but controversy is swirling anew. 

COMING SOON

Apr 17, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The San Onofre nuclear power plant just south of the Orange County border has been shut down since 2013, but controversy is swirling anew. The nonprofit group Citizens Oversights is in settlement talks with the California Coastal Commission over a lawsuit that said a plan Southern California Edison to temporarily store nuclear waste just a couple hundred of feet from the beach was illegal. Both the Coastal Commission and SoCal Edison argue their plan is just temporary, and safer than the current system, but Citizens Oversight argued they both failed to try and find other sites. Not all activist groups are supporting Citizens Oversight, though, so what'll happen next?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE