What to do with San Onofre's nuke waste?

The San Onofre nuclear power plant just south of the Orange County border has been shut down since 2013, but controversy is swirling anew. The nonprofit group Citizens Oversights is in settlement talks with the California Coastal Commission over a lawsuit that said a plan Southern California Edison to temporarily store nuclear waste just a couple hundred of feet from the beach was illegal. Both the Coastal Commission and SoCal Edison argue their plan is just temporary, and safer than the current system, but Citizens Oversight argued they both failed to try and find other sites. Not all activist groups are supporting Citizens Oversight, though, so what'll happen next?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

