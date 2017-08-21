Last Friday, OC Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals ruled that he was taking the death penalty option away in the murder case of Scott Dekraii, thereby putting a seeming legal end to Orange County's jailhouse snitch scandal. The years-long drama, in which Dekraii's public defender found decades of illegal use of jailhouse informants by sheriff's deputies and a knowing district attorney's office, drew national attention and delayed the penalty phase for Dekraii, who confessed to murdering seven people at a Seal Beach salon in 2011. Although Goethals' ruling is expected to not get appealed, the fallout from this will reverberate in OC legal and political circles for decades to come.
What's next in OC's jailhouse snitch scandal?
Judge Thomas Goethals issues historic rebuke to OCDA, Sheriff's Department.
