On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump at the White House. The meeting came after Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is slated to happen in a few months. In Israel, Netanyahu is under investigation in several corruption cases and one of his closest advisers has turned against him and will testify for the prosecution.

Guests:

Amir Tibon, Haaretz (@amirtibon)