ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Are smartphones really bad for kids?

New Roads School in Santa Monica is trying to wean students off smartphones. But are adults overreacting when we fear screentime is harming kids so much? We look at research into adolescents, anxiety, smartphones and social media.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

10 states sue Trump administration for separating families at the border 8 MIN, 2 SEC

President Trump called for Republicans to “stop wasting their time on Immigration” until they elect more Republicans in November. But at least a dozen states, including California, are suing the Trump administration for separating immigrant families. New York is filing a separate suit. The ACLU is asking for a court order that would require Homeland Security to keep detained parents and children together. Will the lawsuits reunite parents and children?

Guests:
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)

More:
The Trump administration is deliberately starting a legal fight over family detention

Supreme Court rules on cell phones and privacy rights 8 MIN, 19 SEC

The Supreme Court today ruled that the government needs a warrant to gather cell phone location data. The decision was split 5 to 4, with the more conservative Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s four liberal justices.

Guests:
Susan Freiwald, University of San Francisco School of Law

Kids and smartphones: The relationship can be healthy or unhealthy 15 MIN, 24 SEC

Now that kids and teens are on summer vacation, they may be spending more time on their smartphones. Parents and educators are worried that they’re constantly distracted, anxious, depressed, and isolated. We talk about what the science says, and see what one local school chief is doing to get his students off smartphones.

Guests:
Luthern Williams, New Roads School
Laurence Steinberg, Temple University; author of “Age of Opportunity: Lessons From the New Science of Adolescence”

In 'Fallen Kingdom,' what's changed since the first Jurassic Park in 1993? 16 MIN, 53 SEC

Our critics review “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the 5th film in the Jurassic Park franchise; “Izzy Gets the --- Across Town,” a comedy about a woman who has to make her way across LA to crash her ex-boyfriend’s engagement party; “Boundaries,” starring Christopher Plummer and Vera Farmiga as estranged father and daughter.

Guests:
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)

CREDITS

Smartphone image courtesy of Treadmill guide

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert
For The Curious Blog

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains
For The Curious Blog

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed