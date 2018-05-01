ON AIR
California's highest court takes aim at gig economy

More than 12 million Americans work in the gig economy, including Uber drivers and freelance writers. California’s highest court on Monday issued a unanimous decision that says if those workers are at the core of a business, they must have standard worker protections, such as minimum wage. The ruling could significantly alter the way these companies operate.

May 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

California Supreme Court in San Francisco, CA by Wyn Lok.

Is Austin Beutner the right pick to lead LA's public schools? 12 MIN, 28 SEC

Austin Beutner is the new chief of the Los Angeles public school system. Beutner is a philanthropist, former deputy mayor, former LA Times publisher. He doesn’t have much experience in public education - though he founded a charity to give glasses to students who can’t afford them. He’s an unconventional choice to head the LAUSD, but a good one? We get perspectives from the president of a teachers union, a parent of a local high school student, and the leader of a nonprofit that’s funded LA Unified and charter schools.

Guests:
Alex Caputo-Pearl, United Teachers Los Angeles
Myrna Castrejon, Great Public Schools Now
Sarah Roos, parent of a high school student at Hamilton High

More:
Austin Beutner named superintendent of Los Angeles schools

California court decision could change future of independent contractors 7 MIN, 18 SEC

More than 12 million Americans work in the gig economy, including Uber drivers and freelance writers. California's highest court on Monday issued a unanimous decision that says if those workers are at the core of a business, they must have standard worker protections, such as a minimum wage. The ruling could significantly alter the way these companies operate.

Guests:
Harley Shaiken, Professor of Labor, UC Berkeley

More:
California's top court makes it more difficult for employers to classify workers as independent contractors

Unapologetic blackness is key to the success of 'Atlanta' 15 MIN, 46 SEC

We talk about why the FX TV show ‘Atlanta’ is so unusual and so good. Donald Glover created the show. Now in its second season, it’s darker, weirder and more violent.


Scenes from the TV series "Atlanta." Credit: FX Networks.

Guests:
Hanh Nguyen, IndieWire (@Hanhonymous)
Michael Harriot, Staff writer at the Root (@michaelharriot)

Mexican craft breweries are coming to LA 6 MIN, 44 SEC

San Diego craft brewer Border X is planning to open a new location in LA this fall. The people behind the brews put a Mexican spin on traditional beers. Border X adds to a growing craft scene in LA that’s looking to court Latino drinkers by using ingredients commonly found south of the border.

Guests:
Javier Cabral, blogger

Few people are doing all 5 lifestyle habits that promote longevity 5 MIN, 30 SEC

A new study says five lifestyle habits can extend our lives. No surprises there: eat a healthy diet, keep a healthy weight, exercise, don’t smoke, and don’t drink too much. If you do all those things, the study predicts you’ll live 14 years longer if you’re a woman, and 12 years longer if you’re a man.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

More:
These five healthy habits could extend your life by a dozen years or more, study says

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

