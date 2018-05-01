California's highest court takes aim at gig economy

Austin Beutner is the new chief of the Los Angeles public school system. Beutner is a philanthropist, former deputy mayor, former LA Times publisher. He doesn’t have much experience in public education - though he founded a charity to give glasses to students who can’t afford them. He’s an unconventional choice to head the LAUSD, but a good one? We get perspectives from the president of a teachers union, a parent of a local high school student, and the leader of a nonprofit that’s funded LA Unified and charter schools.

Guests:

Alex Caputo-Pearl, United Teachers Los Angeles

Myrna Castrejon, Great Public Schools Now

Sarah Roos, parent of a high school student at Hamilton High

More:

