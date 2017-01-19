ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Can California's environmental regulations withstand Trump?

The state has imposed strict emissions standards on the auto industry, but that may be in jeopardy with the incoming Trump administration.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Picture courtesy of Chris Goldberg.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Could California lose its greenhouse gas emissions waiver? 8 MIN, 18 SEC

The state has imposed strict emissions standards on the auto industry, but that may be in jeopardy with the incoming Trump administration.

Guests:
Sean Hecht, UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (@seanhecht)

Environmental regulations and the car industry 10 MIN, 20 SEC

We find out how California’s emissions standards have affected the auto industry, and whether car makers would welcome laxer rules.

Guests:
Aaron Robinson, Car and Driver magazine

California's climate forces farmers to reconsider where and what they grow 8 MIN, 21 SEC

James Birch has owned Flora Bella Farm in Three Rivers, California for decades. For him, the rain is a welcome respite. But at the same time, he’s been looking elsewhere to grow his crops.

Guests:
James Birch, Flora Bella Farm

How the mind tricks the body into becoming sick 14 MIN, 11 SEC

One neurologist's patients suffer epileptic seizures, are blind or can’t walk. They don't actually have an underlying physiological disease, so how does she treat them?

Guests:
Suzanne O'Sullivan, Neurologist, Author “Is It All In Your Head: True Stories of Imaginary Illness”

Is It All in Your Head?

Suzanne O'Sullivan

Protecting your digital privacy during political protests 7 MIN, 52 SEC

Hundreds of thousands are expected to show up in cities across the nation to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration. Xeni Jardin shares tips for how to maintain your digital privacy.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE