Picture courtesy of Chris Goldberg.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Can California's environmental regulations withstand Trump?
The state has imposed strict emissions standards on the auto industry, but that may be in jeopardy with the incoming Trump administration.
Picture courtesy of Chris Goldberg.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
The state has imposed strict emissions standards on the auto industry, but that may be in jeopardy with the incoming Trump administration.
Guests:
Sean Hecht, UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (@seanhecht)
We find out how California’s emissions standards have affected the auto industry, and whether car makers would welcome laxer rules.
Guests:
Aaron Robinson, Car and Driver magazine
James Birch has owned Flora Bella Farm in Three Rivers, California for decades. For him, the rain is a welcome respite. But at the same time, he’s been looking elsewhere to grow his crops.
Guests:
James Birch, Flora Bella Farm
One neurologist's patients suffer epileptic seizures, are blind or can’t walk. They don't actually have an underlying physiological disease, so how does she treat them?
Guests:
Suzanne O'Sullivan, Neurologist, Author “Is It All In Your Head: True Stories of Imaginary Illness”
Suzanne O'Sullivan
Hundreds of thousands are expected to show up in cities across the nation to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration. Xeni Jardin shares tips for how to maintain your digital privacy.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)