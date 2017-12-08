Director Bryan Singer sued for sexual assault

LiAngelo Ball had been suspended indefinitely from UCLA’s basketball team after he and teammates got caught shoplifting in China. Now LiAngelo’s dad, Lavar, says he’s pulling him out of UCLA to prepare him for the NBA draft. Lavar already pulled the youngest Ball -- 16-year-old LaMelo -- out of high school. Is this a good idea? Also, the LA Rams are leading their division with nine wins and three losses, so are they going to make it to the playoffs?

Guests:

Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)