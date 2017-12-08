Photo: Director Bryan Singer arrives at a screening of X-Men Apocalypse at a cinema in London, Britain, May 9, 2016. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)
Director Bryan Singer sued for sexual assault
“X-Men” director Bryan Singer is being sued for sexual assault. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman says Singer raped him at a yacht party when he was 17, and then told him he could get a Hollywood career if he kept quiet. It’s not the first time Singer is the subject of sexual assault accusations.
It’s day five of unprecedented fires in Southern California. Another has broken out in San Diego County. The Thomas Fire in Ventura may not be fully extinguished for weeks. KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian has been reporting on the fires, and had to evacuate from his home.
Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)
Cesar Sanchez-Guzman says Bryan Singer raped him at a yacht party when he was 17, and Singer told him he could get a Hollywood career if he kept quiet. It’s not the first time he faced allegations of sexual abuse.
Guests:
Dana Harris, Editor, Variety
More:
The Bryan Singer Timeline: a History of Allegations and Defenses, from Troubled Films to Sexual Assault Claims
LiAngelo Ball had been suspended indefinitely from UCLA’s basketball team after he and teammates got caught shoplifting in China. Now LiAngelo’s dad, Lavar, says he’s pulling him out of UCLA to prepare him for the NBA draft. Lavar already pulled the youngest Ball -- 16-year-old LaMelo -- out of high school. Is this a good idea? Also, the LA Rams are leading their division with nine wins and three losses, so are they going to make it to the playoffs?
Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Our critics review Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” about a mute woman discovering a government lab’s secret sea creature; “Tribes of Palos Verdes,” about a family that moves to Palos Verdes to make a fresh start; “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding, the star figure skater who became a tabloid scandal in the 90s.
Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Russ Fischer, Editor-in-Chief of MoviePilot.com (@russfischer)
Once considered the most beautiful woman in the world, 1940s film star Hedy Lamarr worked on experiments at night, one of which has become the basis for modern-day communications like WiFi and GPS.
Guests:
Alexandra Dean, director of "Bombshell" (@alexhaggiagdean)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
