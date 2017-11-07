Photo: People walk past the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 27, 2016. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Disney suspends media blackout on LA Times
After a fierce backlash, the Walt Disney Company has ended a ban that barred LA Times film critics from screenings of its films. The reason for the ban: Disney was unhappy about an LA Times investigation into the company’s business deals with the city of Anaheim.
An LA Times investigation found the Walt Disney Company received subsidies, rebates, incentives, and tax protections from Anaheim exceeding $1 billion over the past two decades. Disney retaliated by barring LA Times film critics from press screenings of their movies. A fierce backlash followed, with film critics from the Boston Globe and Washington Post refusing to attend press screenings of Disney films until the ban was lifted. Tuesday morning, Disney rolled back its ban.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
Disney Ends Ban on Los Angeles Times Amid Fierce Backlash
What happens to a city when only the rich can afford to live there? As Los Angeles becomes more expensive, some residents are leaving California for places like Arizona and Texas. Does that mean LA will end up looking like San Francisco? That’s what we look at in this week’s episode of “There Goes the Neighborhood.”
Sean Walsh, 23, is from Oklahoma and lives in his car with his brother. He waits
to be seen by Central Casting and hopes to land a gig as an extra. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez)
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
The Latin–psychedelic soul band Chicano Batman has been touring with their album “Freedom is Free” for most of Trump’s first year in office. The video for “Freedom is Free” features each of the band members being tortured and drowned by two nondescript agents in aviator sunglasses. What’s it like to make political music in the Trump era?
The band Chicano Batman. Photo by Josue Rivas.
Guests:
Eduardo Arenas, bass guitar, vocals for Chicano Batman
Bardo Martinez, lead vocals, organ, guitar for Chicano Batman
Host:
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
