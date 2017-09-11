Facing Irma in the Caribbean

In the wake of Irma, Florida is facing flooded streets and downed trees and power lines. In some parts of the Caribbean, the situation is much worse. Parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands took a direct hit, and people there are struggling to get help. The relief effort is just getting started.



Mitchell and his daughter Rachel are evacuated.



The hotel where they stayed, devastated by Irma.



Photos by Stacy Leib.



