Photo: Buildings damaged by hurricane Irma are seen on the British Virgin Islands, September 10, 2017. (Timothy Jones/Reuters)
Facing Irma in the Caribbean
In the wake of Irma, Florida is facing flooded streets and downed trees and power lines. In some parts of the Caribbean, the situation is much worse. Parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands took a direct hit, and people there are struggling to get help. The relief effort is just getting started. We hear from a reporter and a resident evacuated from St. Martin.
In the wake of Irma, Florida is facing flooded streets and downed trees and power lines. In some parts of the Caribbean, the situation is much worse. Parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands took a direct hit, and people there are struggling to get help. The relief effort is just getting started.
Mitchell and his daughter Rachel are evacuated.
The hotel where they stayed, devastated by Irma.
Photos by Stacy Leib.
Fredreka Schouten, USA Today (@fschouten)
Mitchell Leib, evacuated from St. Maarten
As Irma bears down on Florida, Virgin Islands asks: Don't forget us
Hurricane Irma cripples only hospital on St. Thomas as it churns through Caribbean
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working on a long-term spending bill to fund the government. In the House, Republicans want to tack on some controversial reforms to campaign finance laws. If they’re successful, it could lead to even more money in politics ahead of next year’s midterms. Also, the Justice Department is siding with a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a pending Supreme Court case.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
In major Supreme Court case, Justice Dept. sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for a gay couple
Nestled in House Spending Bill: Campaign Finance Deregulation
A giant California-shaped monkey wrench may get thrown into national politics. Legislators in Sacramento are considering a bill that would move California’s primary election from June to March. That’d mean we’d go third -- right after Iowa and New Hampshire.
Ricardo Lara, California state senator (@senricardolara)
Matthew Harper, California Assemblyman of Huntington Beach (@AsmHarper)
How California could jolt the 2020 presidential race
Moving primary won’t move California influence
Secretary of State Padilla and Senator Lara Announce Legislation Moving Up California’s Presidential Primary
Gwendolyn Oxenham played a season of soccer for a top pro team in Brazil. She was paid nothing. A horse sometimes grazed in the middle of the field where the team practiced. Now she has written a book that tells the personal stories of some of the sport’s best women players at a time when soccer is big business for some.
Gwendolyn Oxenham, author of “Under the Lights and In the Dark: Untold Stories of Women’s Soccer” (@gwenoxenham)
Under the Lights and In the Dark
Gwendolyn Oxenham
Some Tesla owners fleeing Irma were surprised to see their car’s battery capacity increase. The electric car company provided a software update for free to give drivers more range in the face of danger.
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)
Tesla Unlocked Florida Drivers' Batteries Before Irma. Should We Be Grateful or Angry?
Tesla remotely extends range of vehicles for free in Florida to help owners escape Hurricane Irma
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
