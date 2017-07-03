Photo courtesy of NASA
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Humans on Mars and Rosa Parks' pancakes
In a special pre-Independence Day broadcast, we revisit our favorite stories from the past few months. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his vision for Mars travel, Photographer Catherine Opie talks about her work and Los Angeles. We hear about Rosa Parks’ pancakes recipe, and the final album of music legend Glen Campbell.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why he opposes the idea of putting some humans on Mars in case a catastrophe wipes out Earth. He argues that we should go to the red planet purely for scientific innovation. He also talks about the multiverse, time travel, and his book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”
Neil DeGrasse Tyson is director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium and
author of “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” (Photo by Miller Mobley)
Guests:
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist (@neiltyson)
More:
Neil deGrasse Tyson on why we should — or maybe should not — go to Mars
Catherine Opie has photographed freeway overpasses, Beverly Hills homes, surfers, mini malls, and the lesbian subculture. Her work seems to always be one step ahead of the public discourse on gender, identity and body politics.
Catherine Opie, Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles
and Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong
Guests:
Catherine Opie, Photographer
Rosa Parks kicked off the Montgomery bus boycott and fought for civil rights, but she liked to cook when she went home. The Library of Congress released her personal documents, and among them is a recipe for “Featherlite Pancakes,” written on the back of a banking envelope.
Guests:
Dan Pashman, Sporkful Podcast (@TheSporkful)
Glen Campbell came from a family of poor Arkansas sharecroppers. He grew up to release more than 70 albums, win six Grammys, and host a TV show. Several years ago, Campbell announced he had Alzheimer’s Disease. Since then, his family and friends got him into the studio to record one final album, “Adios.”
Guests:
Kim Campbell, Glen Campbell's wife
Carl Jackson, co-producer "Adios"; musician