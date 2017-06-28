ON AIR
Inside the ongoing debate over California's aid-in-dying law

Jun 28, 2017

Photo courtesy of skeeze

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Should terminally ill patients be able to get prescriptions to end their lives? 17 MIN, 57 SEC

It’s been one year since California enacted its aid-in-dying legislation. More than 100 people have used it to receive prescription drugs to end their lives. We meet the wife of a terminally ill man with cancer who did that. A group is also suing to repeal the fledgling law. We hear arguments on both sides of the debate.

Guests:
Roberta Stone, wife of man who used California’s end-of-life option law
Kevin Diaz, Compassion and Choices
Dr. Daniel Sulmasy, Georgetown

More:
111 terminally ill patients took their own lives in first 6 months of California right-to-die law
CDPH Releases Annual End of Life Option Act Report

VR art exhibit shows harrowing experience of migrants 7 MIN, 57 SEC

Alejandro González Iñárritu, director of “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” has a new exhibit at LACMA. It’s called “Carne y Arena,” and it uses virtual reality to simulate what it’s like for a refugee crossing the US-Mexico border.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

Starry Kitchen: Underground dining club to hit restaurant 14 MIN, 6 SEC

Nguyen Tran and his wife started an illegal dining club in his apartment in North Hollywood, so he was good at coming up with creative workarounds. When he opened his legal resturant, Starry Kitchen, Tran had to go to unique lengths to keep it running.


Nguyen Tran and his wife Thi opened a fully licensed restaurant, Starry Kitchen, in 2010.


One of Nguyen's dishes: Singaporean chili crab.

Photos by Bao Minh Nguyen.

Guests:
Nguyen Tran, Author, "Adventures in Starry Kitchen" (@starrykitchen)

Adventures in Starry Kitchen

Nguyen Tran

Blackest black v. pinkest pink: Can you own a color? 10 MIN, 57 SEC

Vantablack is allegedly the blackest black that exists. It was originally only used for aerospace technology, until Anish Kapoor got exclusive rights to use it in art. No one else could get their hands on it. British artist Stuart Semple decided to fight back by creating his own color -- the pinkest pink -- and banning Kapoor from buying it.

Guests:
Stuart Semple, Artist (@stuartsemple)

More:
ART FIGHT! THE PINKEST PINK VERSUS THE BLACKEST BLACK

