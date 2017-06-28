Inside the ongoing debate over California's aid-in-dying law

It’s been one year since California enacted its aid-in-dying legislation. More than 100 people have used it to receive prescription drugs to end their lives. We meet the wife of a terminally ill man with cancer who did that. A group is also suing to repeal the fledgling law. We hear arguments on both sides of the debate.

Roberta Stone, wife of man who used California’s end-of-life option law

Kevin Diaz, Compassion and Choices

Dr. Daniel Sulmasy, Georgetown

