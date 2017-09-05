Photo: Allison Agsten of Los Angeles stands with supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program during a rally outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 5, 2017. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)
Is DACA unconstitutional?
The Trump administration has put an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.The program will end in six months. Attorney General Jeff sessions says this is an unconstitutional program so what could Congress could do to normalize the immigration status of some 800,000 Dreamers?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says this is an unconstitutional program.
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)
David Winston, Winston Group (@dhwinston)
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Trump just turned DACA into a ticking time bomb for 800,000 immigrants
San Francisco temperatures reached 106 degrees. There’s a so-called micro burst of cold air in Santa Barbara and LA saw its largest fire ever -- fanned by furnace-like temperatures. Can climate science explain what’s going on?
Bill Patzert, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@NASAJPL)
Weather delivers blow to La Tuna fire's spread: 'Mother Nature kicked in'
Chris Arnade earned a PhD in physics, then made millions on Wall Street as a trader. He quit in 2012 to travel the U.S., photographing poor, neglected neighborhoods. He said he saw a lot more community and dignity there than people typically think, but also more frustration and inequality. Some choose to stay, he points out. “This idea that we should all leave, all get out, why is that our only measure of success? What about a child who stays to be with their family?”
Chris Arnade, writer and photojournalist (@Chris_arnade)
For the past three months, human rights organizers worked with the Canadian government to secretly evacuate gay people in Chechnya. They were imprisoned and tortured because of their sexual orientation. Twenty-two of them have made it through Russia to Canada, via an underground railroad. More are expected to be freed in the coming weeks.
John Ibbitson, The Globe and Mail (@JohnIbbitson)
How Canada has been secretly giving asylum to gay people in Chechnya fleeing persecution
