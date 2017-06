Rep. Brad Sherman, who represents the San Fernando Valley, sent his colleagues a draft article of impeachment, along with a letter asking for their support. That support has not come yet, save one fellow House Democrat. Sherman admits that articles of impeachment won’t pass the House any time soon, but suggests this is an important step forward in a long process.

Guests:

Brad Sherman, US House of Representatives (D-CA) (@BradSherman)

More:

Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Rep. Brad Sherman knows Trump won't be impeached any time soon, but he's trying anyway