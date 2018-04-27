South Korean President Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made history today, declaring that they will work to denuclearize the peninsula and officially end the Korean War. We go to LA’s Koreatown for reactions to the summit and pledges of peace. We also talk policy with a Korea scholar in DC.
Martin Freeman, from 'Hobbit' to 'Ghost Stories'
Martin Freeman played Bilbo Baggins in the “Hobbit” trilogy, Mr. Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Sherlock,” and the CIA officer in “Black Panther.” His new film, “Ghost Stories,” is a horror anthology -- he portrays a wealthy businessman haunted by a poltergeist.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Bird scooters started in Santa Monica in September, and now the electric scooter sharing app operates in seven cities. Some people are annoyed that their streets have been cluttered with scooters. Others are worried about safety. There’s also competition with other apps, which means even more scooters on the streets. We speak to the CEO of Bird scooters and also ask: what happens if a kid gets hurt on one of his scooters?
Guests:
David Estrada, chief legal officer, Bird Rides
Our critics review the latest and largest Marvel production, “Avengers: Infinity War,” with one of the most star-studded cast in the history of Hollywood; “Kings,” about the 1992 LA riots; “Disobedience,” in which two women in an Orthodox community must hide their love for each other.
Guests:
Roth Cornet, ScreenJunkies News (@RothCornet)
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
Martin Freeman in “Ghost Stories.” Courtesy of IFC Films.
Guests:
Martin Freeman, actor
CREDITS
Image of Martin Freeman in “Ghost Stories.” Courtesy of IFC Films.
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
