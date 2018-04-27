ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Martin Freeman, from 'Hobbit' to 'Ghost Stories'

Martin Freeman played Bilbo Baggins in the “Hobbit” trilogy, Mr. Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Sherlock,” and the CIA officer in “Black Panther.” His new film, “Ghost Stories,” is a horror anthology -- he portrays a wealthy businessman haunted by a poltergeist.

NEWS 24

Apr 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Koreans in LA react to peace pledges between North and South Korea 5 MIN

South Korean President Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made history today, declaring that they will work to denuclearize the peninsula and officially end the Korean War. We go to LA’s Koreatown for reactions to the summit and pledges of peace. We also talk policy with a Korea scholar in DC.

Guests:
Jean Lee, Wilson Center (@newsjean)

Bird scooters: Great new transport or dangerous nuisance? 5 MIN

Bird scooters started in Santa Monica in September, and now the electric scooter sharing app operates in seven cities. Some people are annoyed that their streets have been cluttered with scooters. Others are worried about safety. There’s also competition with other apps, which means even more scooters on the streets. We speak to the CEO of Bird scooters and also ask: what happens if a kid gets hurt on one of his scooters?

Guests:
David Estrada, chief legal officer, Bird Rides

'Avengers: Infinity War' is on track to have the biggest opening weekend ever 5 MIN

Our critics review the latest and largest Marvel production, “Avengers: Infinity War,” with one of the most star-studded cast in the history of Hollywood; “Kings,” about the 1992 LA riots; “Disobedience,” in which two women in an Orthodox community must hide their love for each other.

Guests:
Roth Cornet, ScreenJunkies News (@RothCornet)
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)

How prolific actor Martin Freeman almost became a musician 5 MIN

Martin Freeman played Bilbo Baggins in the “Hobbit” trilogy, Mr. Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Sherlock,” and the CIA officer in “Black Panther.” His new film, “Ghost Stories,” is a horror anthology -- he portrays a wealthy businessman haunted by a poltergeist.


Martin Freeman in “Ghost Stories.” Courtesy of IFC Films.

Guests:
Martin Freeman, actor

CREDITS

Image of Martin Freeman in “Ghost Stories.” Courtesy of IFC Films.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team
For The Curious Blog

Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner… Read More

Apr 27, 2018

California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat?
For The Curious Blog

California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat? California’s 25th District of Santa Clarita could be up for grabs in this year’s midterms. KCRW’s Chery Glaser spoke to Dan Schnur, a political strategy expert and professor at USC’s… Read More

Apr 26, 2018

Remembering Schoolhouse Rock! musical director Bob Dorough
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Schoolhouse Rock! musical director Bob Dorough You may not know the name Bob Dorough, but there is a very good chance you know his music. The jazz musician and composer, who passed away this week at… Read More

Apr 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed