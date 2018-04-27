Martin Freeman, from 'Hobbit' to 'Ghost Stories'

Bird scooters started in Santa Monica in September, and now the electric scooter sharing app operates in seven cities. Some people are annoyed that their streets have been cluttered with scooters. Others are worried about safety. There’s also competition with other apps, which means even more scooters on the streets. We speak to the CEO of Bird scooters and also ask: what happens if a kid gets hurt on one of his scooters?

Guests:

David Estrada, chief legal officer, Bird Rides