ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

New comic envisions California seceding from the U.S.

In the new graphic novel series “Calexit,” an autocratic president is deporting all immigrants. California secedes, but a civil war breaks out within the state, and parts of it are occupied by federal troops. A young Mexican immigrant flees LA and leads a resistance.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 25, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Illistration of "Calexit" issue #1 by Amancay Nahuelpan

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Rep. Schiff on Kushner's testimony, and what's next for his investigation into Russian meddling 9 MIN, 11 SEC

Jared Kushner spoke today behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee. Kushner spoke about contacts he and others in the Trump campaign had with Russia before and after the November election. He was not under oath. Democrat Adam Schiff is the leading Democrat on the committee. He discusses what his committee is finding out and the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)

More:
Jared Kushner Returns to Capitol Hill for a Second Day of Closed-Door Russia Interviews
Rep. Adam Schiff fires back after President Trump calls him ‘sleazy’ on Twitter

Senate votes to proceed with debate on GOP health care bill 8 MIN, 6 SEC

John McCain made a dramatic return to the Senate floor today, after being diagnosed last week with a brain tumor. His vote helped get the Republicans to the 50 “yes” votes they needed. With Vice President Mike Pence on hand to cast the tiebreaking vote, Senate Republicans have passed the resolution to allow debate to begin on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Guests:
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

More:
Senate Health Care Decision: Pence Breaks Senate Tie

Mental health community debates whether to discuss Trump's psychological health 11 MIN, 5 SEC

The so-called Goldwater rule advises members of the American Psychiatric Association not to give a professional opinion on anyone whom they have not personally evaluated. But the American Psychoanalytic Organization has recently reiterated its position that members can talk about public figures, but with caution.

Guests:
Dr. Prudence Gourguechon, psychoanalyst and psychiatrist
Dr. Mark Komrad, University of Maryland, John Hopkins Hospital

More:
Is Trump mentally fit to be president? Let's consult the U.S. Army's field manual on leadership
Should Psychiatrists Speak Out Against Trump?

'Calexit' comic imagines dystopian future of an independent California 13 MIN, 39 SEC

In writer Matteo Pizzolo’s new comic “Calexit,” a second-term autocratic president has called for the immediate deportation of all immigrants. In response, California secedes. But a civil war breaks out within the state, and parts of it are occupied by federal troops. A young Mexican immigrant named Zora flees Los Angeles and leads a resistance movement.


The cover of "Calexit" issue #1. 


In the comic "Calexit," an immigrant hunter is on a fierce mission to find Zora,
a Mexican immigrant on the run who wants to lead a resistance movement. 

Illustrations by Amancay Nahuelpan. 


Matteo Pizzolo is the writer behind the "Calexit" comic. (Photo by Amy Ta)

Guests:
Matteo Pizzolo, writer, "Calexit" comic (@pizzolo)

More:
‘Calexit’ comic imagines dystopian vision of an independent California

How to cool off with something better than ice cream 5 MIN, 48 SEC

The sugar and dairy of ice cream leaves you feeling lethargic, bloated, and probably not better much than before you indulged in all that creamy deliciousness. Instead, you could satisfy your summer sugar cravings with paletas, raspados and coconadas. These are Central American-style frozen fruit treats th at don’t involve any dairy, and LA has no shortage of places to find them.

Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE