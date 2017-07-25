Illistration of "Calexit" issue #1 by Amancay Nahuelpan
New comic envisions California seceding from the U.S.
In the new graphic novel series “Calexit,” an autocratic president is deporting all immigrants. California secedes, but a civil war breaks out within the state, and parts of it are occupied by federal troops. A young Mexican immigrant flees LA and leads a resistance.
Jared Kushner spoke today behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee. Kushner spoke about contacts he and others in the Trump campaign had with Russia before and after the November election. He was not under oath. Democrat Adam Schiff is the leading Democrat on the committee. He discusses what his committee is finding out and the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)
More:
John McCain made a dramatic return to the Senate floor today, after being diagnosed last week with a brain tumor. His vote helped get the Republicans to the 50 “yes” votes they needed. With Vice President Mike Pence on hand to cast the tiebreaking vote, Senate Republicans have passed the resolution to allow debate to begin on repealing and replacing Obamacare.
Guests:
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )
The so-called Goldwater rule advises members of the American Psychiatric Association not to give a professional opinion on anyone whom they have not personally evaluated. But the American Psychoanalytic Organization has recently reiterated its position that members can talk about public figures, but with caution.
Guests:
Dr. Prudence Gourguechon, psychoanalyst and psychiatrist
Dr. Mark Komrad, University of Maryland, John Hopkins Hospital
More:
In writer Matteo Pizzolo’s new comic “Calexit,” a second-term autocratic president has called for the immediate deportation of all immigrants. In response, California secedes. But a civil war breaks out within the state, and parts of it are occupied by federal troops. A young Mexican immigrant named Zora flees Los Angeles and leads a resistance movement.
The cover of "Calexit" issue #1.
In the comic "Calexit," an immigrant hunter is on a fierce mission to find Zora,
a Mexican immigrant on the run who wants to lead a resistance movement.
Illustrations by Amancay Nahuelpan.
Matteo Pizzolo is the writer behind the "Calexit" comic. (Photo by Amy Ta)
Guests:
Matteo Pizzolo, writer, "Calexit" comic (@pizzolo)
More:
The sugar and dairy of ice cream leaves you feeling lethargic, bloated, and probably not better much than before you indulged in all that creamy deliciousness. Instead, you could satisfy your summer sugar cravings with paletas, raspados and coconadas. These are Central American-style frozen fruit treats th at don’t involve any dairy, and LA has no shortage of places to find them.
Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)