New comic envisions California seceding from the U.S.

Jared Kushner spoke today behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee. Kushner spoke about contacts he and others in the Trump campaign had with Russia before and after the November election. He was not under oath. Democrat Adam Schiff is the leading Democrat on the committee. He discusses what his committee is finding out and the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)

