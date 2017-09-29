New documentary chases Laird Hamilton, big wave chaser

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and more than a week later, aid is still slow to reach the island. President Trump emphasized Friday how difficult the relief effort Puerto Rico will be and called on the Puerto Rican government to work with his administration on that effort, and “the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island.” The Trump Administration has been criticized for its delayed response to the crisis. A recent poll found that nearly half of Americans don’t know that 3.4 million Puerto Ricans on the island are also U.S. citizens—what do Puerto Ricans in America think of the administration’s relief effort so far?

Guests:

Ed Morales, Columbia University’s Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race (@SpanglishKid)

More:

Puerto Rico Needs Massive Emergency Aid Now—and an End to Austerity

Nearly Half of Americans Don’t Know Puerto Ricans Are Fellow Citizens

