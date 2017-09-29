New documentary chases Laird Hamilton, big wave chaser
Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and more than a week later, aid is still slow to reach the island. President Trump emphasized Friday how difficult the relief effort Puerto Rico will be and called on the Puerto Rican government to work with his administration on that effort, and “the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island.” The Trump Administration has been criticized for its delayed response to the crisis. A recent poll found that nearly half of Americans don’t know that 3.4 million Puerto Ricans on the island are also U.S. citizens—what do Puerto Ricans in America think of the administration’s relief effort so far?
Ed Morales, Columbia University’s Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race (@SpanglishKid)
Puerto Rico Needs Massive Emergency Aid Now—and an End to Austerity
Nearly Half of Americans Don’t Know Puerto Ricans Are Fellow Citizens
Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy has made films about Vietnam, Abu Ghraib, AIDS, and other topics. Now she’s made something completely different: a documentary about a surfer. But not just any surfer — her latest is about world-famous big wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Hamilton is famous for pioneering the sport of surfing massive waves, some as tall as 100 feet. The film spotlights his sometimes tumultuous upbringing in Hawaii, his love of the ocean, and his “fear defect,” what drives him to chase monster waves all over the world.
The film is called “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton.”
Laird Hamilton, professional surfer (@LairdLife)
Rory Kennedy, Director, 'Last Days of Vietnam'
On Friday, Governor Jerry Brown signed a package of more than a dozen bills aimed at easing California’s affordable housing crisis. The bills include a $4 billion statewide housing bond that will appear on the November 2018 ballot. There’s also a bill that would make it harder for cities and counties to stand in the way of certain housing projects. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined Governor Brown for the bill signing.
Eric Garcetti, City of Los Angeles (@MayorOfLA)
Gov. Brown just signed 15 housing bills. Here's how they're supposed to help the affordability crisis
This week’s new movie releases offer plenty of thrills: Tom Cruise is a real life pilot turned CIA drug runner in ‘American Made’, a ‘Flatliners’ reboot takes young medical students near death, and a couple’s attempt to spice up their marriage goes awry (with handcuffs!) in ‘Gerald’s Game’.
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
