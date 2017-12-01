Photo of Hip-hop artist Telmary by Danay Napoles.
Politics, international intrigue, and Cuban music
The music festival “Cuba: Antes, Ahora / Cuba: Then, Now” takes place this weekend in LA, but the musicians’ journey wasn’t easy. After a mysterious sonic attack sickened workers at the U.S. Embassy in Havana and forced them to evacuate, visas were hard to come by.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He said he is cooperating with Robert Mueller’s investigation. We speak with California Congressman Adam Schiff about today’s news, and where his investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign is headed.
Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
More:
Read: the charge against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the Russia probe
Kushner Is Said to Have Ordered Flynn to Contact Russia
In October, a mysterious sonic attack made U.S embassy workers sick. They were evacuated, and the embassy was partially closed. That made it hard to get visas for the Cuban musicians scheduled to come to LA this weekend for the festival “Cuba: Antes, Ahora / Cuba: Then, Now.” But the musicians have arrived, and we get a preview of what to expect.
Hip-hop artist Telmary
"Tres" guitarist Pancho Amat
Afro-Cuban jazz drummer Yissy Garcia
All photos by Danay Napoles
Guests:
Betto Arcos, music journalist, and curator of “Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours” (@ArcosBetto)
More:
THE MUSIC CENTER'S CUBA: ANTES, AHORA / THEN, NOW
How the partial closure of Havana's U.S. embassy nearly derailed PST: LA/LA's Cuban music festival
US warns Americans to avoid Cuba and slashes embassy staff after sonic attacks
Lawmakers wrestled over the big tax overhaul all week on Capitol Hill. One UCLA professor clearly breaks down how the GOP tax plan affects the middle class, the rich, charitable donations, the deficit, and more.
Guests:
Gonzalo Freixes, UCLA Anderson School of Management
Our critics discuss the Netflix original documentary “Voyeur,” about a journalist who reports on a motel owner who allegedly secretly spied on his guests; “Wonder Wheel,” from director Woody Allen; and “The Disaster Artist,” directed by and starring James Franco as Tommy Wiseau, the man behind the 2003 film “The Room,” which has been called the worst movie ever made.
Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and Blackfilm.com, and hosts the Black Girl Nerds podcast (@THATJacqueline)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
