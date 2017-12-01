ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Politics, international intrigue, and Cuban music

The music festival “Cuba: Antes, Ahora / Cuba: Then, Now” takes place this weekend in LA, but the musicians’ journey wasn’t easy. After a mysterious sonic attack sickened workers at the U.S. Embassy in Havana and forced them to evacuate, visas were hard to come by.

Dec 01, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Hip-hop artist Telmary by Danay Napoles. 

Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 14 MIN, 40 SEC

Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He said he is cooperating with Robert Mueller’s investigation. We speak with California Congressman Adam Schiff about today’s news, and where his investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign is headed.

Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)

More:
Read: the charge against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the Russia probe
Kushner Is Said to Have Ordered Flynn to Contact Russia

Despite visa challenges, Cuban musicians make it to LA 5 MIN

In October, a mysterious sonic attack made U.S embassy workers sick. They were evacuated, and the embassy was partially closed. That made it hard to get visas for the Cuban musicians scheduled to come to LA this weekend for the festival “Cuba: Antes, Ahora / Cuba: Then, Now.” But the musicians have arrived, and we get a preview of what to expect.


Hip-hop artist Telmary


"Tres" guitarist Pancho Amat


Afro-Cuban jazz drummer Yissy Garcia

All photos by Danay Napoles

Guests:
Betto Arcos, music journalist, and curator of “Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours” (@ArcosBetto)

More:
THE MUSIC CENTER'S CUBA: ANTES, AHORA / THEN, NOW
How the partial closure of Havana's U.S. embassy nearly derailed PST: LA/LA's Cuban music festival
US warns Americans to avoid Cuba and slashes embassy staff after sonic attacks

What the Senate tax bill means for Californians 10 MIN, 10 SEC

Lawmakers wrestled over the big tax overhaul all week on Capitol Hill. One UCLA professor clearly breaks down how the GOP tax plan affects the middle class, the rich, charitable donations, the deficit, and more.

Guests:
Gonzalo Freixes, UCLA Anderson School of Management

In 'Disaster Artist,' is James Franco mocking the man he plays? 13 MIN, 20 SEC

Our critics discuss the Netflix original documentary “Voyeur,” about a journalist who reports on a motel owner who allegedly secretly spied on his guests; “Wonder Wheel,” from director Woody Allen; and “The Disaster Artist,” directed by and starring James Franco as Tommy Wiseau, the man behind the 2003 film “The Room,” which has been called the worst movie ever made.

Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and Blackfilm.com, and hosts the Black Girl Nerds podcast (@THATJacqueline)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Not a mini-van, the crossover gets noticed at the LA Auto Show
For The Curious Blog

Not a mini-van, the crossover gets noticed at the LA Auto Show Often when you say crossover to someone they think of basketball, and one of those spectacular ankle breakers that make Neil and Stan’s Top Ten. But this isn’t just any… Read More

Dec 01, 2017

If you give to charity, pay attention to the GOP tax plan
For The Curious Blog

If you give to charity, pay attention to the GOP tax plan Black Friday, Small business Saturday, Cyber Monday and then Giving Tuesday. If you work in, or support a nonprofit, you are familiar with Giving Tuesday as part of the end… Read More

Nov 30, 2017

Why is LA traffic so bad? And is it getting worse?
For The Curious Blog

Why is LA traffic so bad? And is it getting worse? Traffic in Los Angeles is getting worse and the amount of time people spend in their keeps going up year after year. The main driving force, according to UCLA urban… Read More

Nov 30, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed