Politics, international intrigue, and Cuban music

In October, a mysterious sonic attack made U.S embassy workers sick. They were evacuated, and the embassy was partially closed. That made it hard to get visas for the Cuban musicians scheduled to come to LA this weekend for the festival “Cuba: Antes, Ahora / Cuba: Then, Now.” But the musicians have arrived, and we get a preview of what to expect.



Hip-hop artist Telmary



"Tres" guitarist Pancho Amat



Afro-Cuban jazz drummer Yissy Garcia

All photos by Danay Napoles



Guests:

Betto Arcos, music journalist, and curator of “Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours” (@ArcosBetto)

More:

THE MUSIC CENTER'S CUBA: ANTES, AHORA / THEN, NOW

How the partial closure of Havana's U.S. embassy nearly derailed PST: LA/LA's Cuban music festival

US warns Americans to avoid Cuba and slashes embassy staff after sonic attacks

