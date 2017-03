Two White House officials have been identified as sharing confidential intelligence with California Congressman Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee. The committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is on hold for now. California’s Adam Schiff is the top Democrat on the committee, and he tells us what’s next for the investigation.



Congressman Adam Schiff is a top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee (Photo courtesy of the Office of Rep. Schiff)

Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA) (@RepAdamSchiff)

