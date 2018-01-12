ON AIR
Rep. Karen Bass on Trump's profane immigration remarks

Lawmakers on Thursday talked about protecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and African countries. That’s when President Trump reportedly asked why the US accepts people from “shithole countries.” Rep. Karen Bass shares her reaction. She’s going to Africa next week and will have to manage angry reactions from leaders there.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA Congresswoman Karen Bass: Trump's 'shithole' remark is another example of his racism 7 MIN, 56 SEC

At the Oval Office on Thursday, lawmakers talked about protecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, and African countries. That’s when President Trump reportedly asked why the US accepts “all these people from shithole countries,” and why not more people from Norway. LA Congresswoman Karen Bass shares her reaction. She’s going to Africa next week and will have to manage angry reactions from leaders there.

Guests:
Karen Bass, Congresswoman, 37th Congressional District of California (@RepKarenBass)

More:
Pick them from a bin? Donald Trump mischaracterizes diversity visa lottery
Trump derides protections for immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries

What will Steve Bannon do next? 9 MIN

Just weeks ago, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was back at Breitbart News, pushing his vision for America. But now, Bannon is out at Breitbart. He’s lost the support of billionaire Rebekah Mercer. And he’s out of his mind, according to the president. We look at Bannon’s spectacular rise and fall.

Guests:
Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@JoshuaGreen)

Devil's Bargain

Joshua Green

Another book called 'Fire and Fury' becomes a hit, thanks to Michael Wolff 4 MIN, 17 SEC


Randall Hansen teaches at the University of Toronto.
(Courtesy of Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto)

A few years ago, University of Toronto professor Randall Hansen published a book titled “Fire and Fury” about the Allied bombing campaign against Hitler's Germany. Readers are apparently buying it now, thinking they’re getting Michael Wolff's tell-all about Trump.

Guests:
Randall Hansen, University of Toronto; author of “Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945” (@ProfRAHansen)

Fire and Fury

Randall Hansen

Why is flu season so bad this year? 9 MIN, 12 SEC

Countless people are getting the flu this winter. We find out why this year is especially bad, and what you can do to minimize your risk.

Guests:
Jaime DeVille, Clinical professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA

Is Jack Black over the top in 'Polka King?' 10 MIN, 6 SEC

Our critics review “Paddington 2,” the second live-action adaptation of the iconic British children’s book; “The Polka King” on Netflix, starring Jack Black as a Polish immigrant and polka band leader; and “The Commuter,” starring Liam Neeson as an insurance salesman who meets a stranger on a train.

Guests:
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)

At CES: $980 clothes-folding machine, smartphone-proof boxers 6 MIN, 13 SEC

We talk about why you might want to invest in a pair of boxer briefs that are billed as smartphone-proof, and why you might not want to get a laundry-folding machine. We look at gadgets at this year’s CES, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.

Guests:
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)

More:
This Nonfunctional $980 Laundry-Folding Robot Is the Most CES Thing Ever

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

