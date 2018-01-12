Rep. Karen Bass on Trump's profane immigration remarks

At the Oval Office on Thursday, lawmakers talked about protecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, and African countries. That’s when President Trump reportedly asked why the US accepts “all these people from shithole countries,” and why not more people from Norway. LA Congresswoman Karen Bass shares her reaction. She’s going to Africa next week and will have to manage angry reactions from leaders there.
Karen Bass, Congresswoman, 37th Congressional District of California (@RepKarenBass)
