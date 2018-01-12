Rep. Karen Bass on Trump's profane immigration remarks



Randall Hansen teaches at the University of Toronto.

(Courtesy of Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto)

A few years ago, University of Toronto professor Randall Hansen published a book titled “Fire and Fury” about the Allied bombing campaign against Hitler's Germany. Readers are apparently buying it now, thinking they’re getting Michael Wolff's tell-all about Trump.

Guests:

Randall Hansen, University of Toronto; author of “Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945” (@ProfRAHansen)