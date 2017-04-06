ON AIR
Russian hack investigation gets new leader

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has recused himself from leading the Russia investigation. We look at his replacement -- a Texas Republican who was a Trump supporter during the campaign.

Apr 06, 2017

Photo: U.S. House Ag Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Conaway, during U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) 93rd Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF), in Arlington, VA, on Thursday, Feb 23, 2017. (Courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Texas Rep. Mike Conaway takes over Russian meddling investigation 8 MIN, 58 SEC

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has recused himself from leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. We look at his replacement -- a Texas Republican who was a Trump supporter during the campaign.

Guests:
Abby Livingston, Washington Bureau Chief, Texas Tribune (@TexasTribAbby)

More:
Midland congressman to lead House investigation into Russian hack

National Trade Council chief sees China as an existential threat to the U.S. 10 MIN, 16 SEC

President Trump is hosting a two-day summit with China’s leader at Mar-a-Lago. We find out more about Trump’s China advisor, Peter Navarro. He authored a book called “Death by China.” His view: China is out to undermine the U.S.

Guests:
Zeeshan Aleem, Vox (@ZeeshanAleem)

More:
I read Trump's trade adviser's anti-China book. It’s wilder than you can imagine.

Visa program moves rich Chinese investors to the front of the green card line 7 MIN, 24 SEC

An FBI sting operation in LA has revealed how rich Chinese investors can buy their way into obtaining U.S. visas.

Guests:
Clayton Dube, University of Southern California (@claydube)

More:
San Gabriel Valley raids target scammers who helped wealthy Chinese get U.S. visas, feds say

'Egypt's Jon Stewart' on whether satire can bring political change 13 MIN, 8 SEC

President Trump met with Egypt’s president this week. We get reaction from comedian Bassem Youssef, who launched the first political satire show in Egypt. But for making fun of those in power, his safety was threatened, and he had to cancel the show. He ended up fleeing the country after President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came to power. Youssef is the subject of the documentary, “Tickling Giants,” which premieres April 7 at the Beverly Hills Laemmle Music Hall.


Bassem Youssef was a practicing heart surgeon before he became a full-time comedian. He created the first political satire show in Egypt. (Photo courtesy of Sarkosmos Productions)


Guests:
Bassem Youssef, Comedian and Author of “Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring” (@Byoussef)

More:
TICKLING GIANTS

Revolution for Dummies

Bassem Youssef

With facial recognition tech, will it be impossible to be unrecognizable? 8 MIN, 17 SEC

Amazon will have to pay $70 million to parents for their kids buying extra goodies on free games without permission. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 phone will let you scan your face to pay for things. Facebook is expanding its use of photo-matching technology to curb revenge porn.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

