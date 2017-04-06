Russian hack investigation gets new leader

President Trump met with Egypt’s president this week. We get reaction from comedian Bassem Youssef, who launched the first political satire show in Egypt. But for making fun of those in power, his safety was threatened, and he had to cancel the show. He ended up fleeing the country after President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came to power. Youssef is the subject of the documentary, “Tickling Giants,” which premieres April 7 at the Beverly Hills Laemmle Music Hall.



Bassem Youssef was a practicing heart surgeon before he became a full-time comedian. He created the first political satire show in Egypt. (Photo courtesy of Sarkosmos Productions)





Bassem Youssef, Comedian and Author of "Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring"

