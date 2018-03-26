ON AIR
Students take on gun violence in LA

At rallies across the country on Saturday, students called for stricter gun control and a commitment to fight gun violence. We talk to a young LA student activist about his experience growing up dodging bullets, and get perspective on violence nationwide from Jill Leovy, who has spent 10 years reporting on gun violence in LA County.

Mar 26, 2018

How does gun violence in LA compare to the rest of the US? 5 MIN

We just had a weekend of emotional calls from teenagers for stricter gun control and a commitment to fight violence. We talk to a young LA student activist about his experience growing up dodging bullets, and get perspective on violence nationwide from Jill Leovy, who’s spent 10 years reporting on gun violence in LA County.


Steve Cayetano (right) with Students Demand Action. Courtesy of Cayetano. 

Guests:
Steve Cayetano, Student leader of Students Demand Action
Jill Leovy, Los Angeles Times

Ghettoside

Jill Leovy

California lawsuit could affect universities' policies on student mental health 8 MIN, 15 SEC

The California Supreme Court ruled this month that a former UCLA student could move forward with a lawsuit against the university. After a fellow student stabbed her in class, she sued for negligence, arguing that the school failed to protect her. The court decision is among the first of its kind in the nation and could make colleges liable for violence that happens in classrooms and on campus.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Judd Apatow on his mentor Gary Shandling 18 MIN, 6 SEC

Comedian Garry Shandling influenced a generation of comics, including Judd Apatow. They developed a 25-year friendship. Now Apatow has a new HBO documentary about Garry Shandling, called “The Zen Diaries of Gary Shandling.”


Judd Apatow. Credit: Mark Seliger. 


Garry Shandling (left) and Judd Apatow (right)
Credit: Larry Watson / Courtesy of HBO

Guests:
Judd Apatow, comedian and filmmaker (@JuddApatow)

FTC takes a closer look at Facebook 7 MIN, 30 SEC

Facebook stock is down again today, as concerns about the company’s handling of user data keep growing. There’s the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where user information was improperly used to help the Trump campaign. Now there’s word that Facebook has been logging and tracking some Android users’ phone calls and messages. The Federal Trade Commission and European regulators are looking into Facebook’s actions.

Guests:
April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)

CREDITS

Photo: Steve Cayetano (right) with Students Demand Action. Courtesy of Cayetano.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz

