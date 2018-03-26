Students take on gun violence in LA

We just had a weekend of emotional calls from teenagers for stricter gun control and a commitment to fight violence. We talk to a young LA student activist about his experience growing up dodging bullets, and get perspective on violence nationwide from Jill Leovy, who’s spent 10 years reporting on gun violence in LA County.



Steve Cayetano (right) with Students Demand Action. Courtesy of Cayetano.

Guests:

Steve Cayetano, Student leader of Students Demand Action

Jill Leovy, Los Angeles Times