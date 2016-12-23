ON AIR
The best TV shows ever, and Chinese food for Christmas

For a special holiday show, Press Play brings you a conversation about the best TV shows of all time, Maria Semple’s book “Today Will Be Different,” the 40th anniversary of the Ramones’ debut, and the trend of eating Chinese food on Christmas.

Dec 23, 2016

Two critics created a comprehensive ranking system to compare hundreds of TV shows. They came up with a canon of the 100 greatest American shows of all time.

“Today Will Be Different” is the title of Maria Semple’s new novel. It’s also the promise that the main character makes to herself.

The Ramones released their debut album 40 years ago. “Ramones” and songs like “Blitzkrieg Bop” kick-started the punk movement.

The idea of Jews eating Chinese food on Christmas is so ingrained that it’s become a punchline. But is it a provable phenomenon, and if so, how did the trend start?

Picture courtesy of Tom Magliery.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

What's the best TV show ever? 16 MIN, 48 SEC

Hundreds, if not thousands, of shows have been made for the small screen since the advent of television – not all of them high quality. But there have been enough great American TV shows by now to cause intense debate over which are the best. Two critics created a comprehensive ranking system to compare hundreds of shows. They came up with a canon of the 100 greatest American shows of all time. It’s a new book titled “TV (The Book).”

Guests:
Matt Zoller Seitz, New York magazine (@mattzollerseitz)
Alan Sepinwall, HitFlix (@sepinwall)

More:
TV (The Book) Two Experts Pick the Greatest American Shows of All Time

Author writes about making today different 15 MIN, 15 SEC

“Today will be different” is the name of Maria Semple’s new novel, and it’s a promise that the main character makes to herself. The book charts a single day in the life of Eleanor, a wife and mother who used to work on a cult children’s show. The novel is hilarious and touching.

Guests:
Maria Semple, Author (@_mariasemple)

Reminiscing on the Ramones debut, 40 years later 14 MIN, 28 SEC

The Ramones released their debut album in April 1976. On the iconic cover, the boys pose their leather jackets and tough-guy stance in front of a graffitied brick wall. “Ramones” and songs like “Blitzkrieg Bop” kick-started the punk movement. They appealed to disaffected kids who were ready for a change from ‘70s arena rock.

Guests:
Henry Rollins, Host of 'Henry Rollins' (@henryrollins)

More:
Henry Rollins hosts a great mix of all kinds from all over from all time.

Spending Christmas at LA’s Chinese restaurants 5 MIN, 59 SEC

What will you be eating on Christmas? Gingerbread? Mashed potatoes? Or, if you don’t celebrate Christmas, how about sesame noodles and orange chicken? The idea of Jews eating Chinese food on December 25 is so ingrained that it’s become a punchline. But is it a provable phenomenon, and if so, how did the trend start?

Guests:
Katherine Spiers, How It Got In Your Mouth (@katherinespiers)

