The best TV shows ever, and Chinese food for Christmas

Two critics created a comprehensive ranking system to compare hundreds of TV shows. They came up with a canon of the 100 greatest American shows of all time.

“Today Will Be Different” is the title of Maria Semple’s new novel. It’s also the promise that the main character makes to herself.

The Ramones released their debut album 40 years ago. “Ramones” and songs like “Blitzkrieg Bop” kick-started the punk movement.

The idea of Jews eating Chinese food on Christmas is so ingrained that it’s become a punchline. But is it a provable phenomenon, and if so, how did the trend start?

Picture courtesy of Tom Magliery.

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney

Anna Scott

Jolie Myers

Christian Bordal

Amy Ta

Michell Eloy

