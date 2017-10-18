The decline of American manufacturing
What happened when Donald Trump called out a steel manufacturer for closing a plant in Indiana and moving it to Mexico? Nothing. New York Times reporter Farah Stockman spent a year documenting the closing of the plant, and talked to one woman who had worked her way up to supervisor and then had to train her Mexican replacement.
Farah Stockman, The New York Times (@fstockman)
Becoming a Steelworker Liberated Her. Then Her Job Moved to Mexico.
Amazon wants to build a second headquarters, and it’s invited U.S. cities to make an offer. Cities are falling over themselves in some cases, with promises of tax breaks and other incentives. Amazon’s HQ2, as it’s called, is expected to bring 50,000 new jobs and billions of investment dollars. But there will undoubtedly be downsides. We look at how Amazon has changed Seattle, and whether politicians have a conflict of interest when they try to woo Amazon, and regulate it
Matt Day, Seattle Times
Tony Romm, Recode (@TonyRomm)
Amazon takes most of Macy’s building as it gobbles up more Seattle office space
With Amazon, you can get too much of a good thing
The federal lawmakers who regulate Amazon are begging the company to move to their home states
Right now, it’s just a big hole in the ground, but in three years, Inglewood will have a state-of-the-art $2.6 billion NFL stadium. The game is only part of the attraction.
Rafi Kohan, author of “The Arena: Inside the Tailgating, Ticket-Scalping, Mascot-Racing, Dubiously Funded, and Possibly Haunted Monuments of American Sport” (@rafi_kohan)
Chef Kris Yenbamroong is building a Thai Food empire in LA. His two restaurants, Night+Market in West Hollywood and Night+Market Song in Silver Lake, are major hits. He has another restaurant on the way in Venice with Night+Market Sahm. Now he has a cookbook so you can make your favorite restaurant dishes at home, from crispy rice salad to blood soup.
Kris Yenbamroong
Photos by Marcus Nilsson
Kris Yenbamroong, Chef and restaurant owner, author of “Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends” (@NtMRKT)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
