The immigration ban fallout
Thousands rally at LAX to protest Trump's travel ban, January 29, 2017 (Picture courtesy of Evan George)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Protests erupted nationwide over President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. California Senator Kamala Harris was at a protest in Washington DC. We talk to her about what she plans to do next, and how this is affecting her upcoming votes on the president’s cabinet picks.
Guests:
Kamala Harris, California Attorney General (@KamalaHarris)
Stephen Miller, one of the architects of the refugee travel ban, is a Santa Monica High School graduate and a protege of Stephen Bannon. We find out how Miller became part of Trump’s inner circle.
Guests:
Lisa Mascaro, Los Angeles Times
More:
How a liberal Santa Monica high school produced a top Trump advisor and speechwriter
Travel ban is the clearest sign yet of Trump advisors' intent to reshape the country
Iran is one of the countries affected by President Trump’s travel ban. We get reaction from the local Iranian-American community, including a travel agent whose customers are stranded in iran.
Guests:
Hossein Hedjazi, radio and television host (@Golgasht)
Farhad Besharati, Los Angeles Travel Agent
More:
Immigration ban: Hope trumps fear for Iranian Americans
John Early talks about playing a southern mom on a mad hunt for her denim in Netflix’s “The Characters,” and the narcissist Elliott on TBS’ “Search Party.” He also gives a peek into his upcoming Vimeo series with Kate Berlant, and sings Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”
Photo courtesy of Amy Ta
Guests:
John Early, Comedian and Actor (@bejohnce)
We look at how the refugee travel ban affects Hollywood and cultural institutions like museums, which may have to cancel upcoming shows from the affected countries.
Guests:
Dr. Linda Komaroff, Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Philip Himberg, Sundance Institute Theater Program (@PhilipHimberg)