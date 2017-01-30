ON AIR
The immigration ban fallout

Protests erupted nationwide over President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. We discuss it with California Senator Kamala Harris, and learn about one of the architects of the ban.

Jan 30, 2017

Thousands rally at LAX to protest Trump's travel ban, January 29, 2017 (Picture courtesy of Evan George)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Kamala Harris: Trump's executive order is a 'Muslim ban' 12 MIN, 1 SEC

Protests erupted nationwide over President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. California Senator Kamala Harris was at a protest in Washington DC. We talk to her about what she plans to do next, and how this is affecting her upcoming votes on the president’s cabinet picks.

Guests:
Kamala Harris, California Attorney General (@KamalaHarris)

Santa Monica contrarian becomes Trump's policy advisor 8 MIN

Stephen Miller, one of the architects of the refugee travel ban, is a Santa Monica High School graduate and a protege of Stephen Bannon. We find out how Miller became part of Trump’s inner circle.

Guests:
Lisa Mascaro, Los Angeles Times

More:
How a liberal Santa Monica high school produced a top Trump advisor and speechwriter
Travel ban is the clearest sign yet of Trump advisors' intent to reshape the country

Travel ban highlights political divisions in Iranian-American community 8 MIN, 42 SEC

Iran is one of the countries affected by President Trump’s travel ban. We get reaction from the local Iranian-American community, including a travel agent whose customers are stranded in iran.

Guests:
Hossein Hedjazi, radio and television host (@Golgasht)
Farhad Besharati, Los Angeles Travel Agent

More:
Immigration ban: Hope trumps fear for Iranian Americans

John Early talks his comedy philosophy, sings Britney's 'Toxic' 13 MIN, 55 SEC

John Early talks about playing a southern mom on a mad hunt for her denim in Netflix’s “The Characters,” and the narcissist Elliott on TBS’ “Search Party.” He also gives a peek into his upcoming Vimeo series with Kate Berlant, and sings Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”


Photo courtesy of Amy Ta

Guests:
John Early, Comedian and Actor (@bejohnce)

Art community grapples with travel ban 6 MIN, 29 SEC

We look at how the refugee travel ban affects Hollywood and cultural institutions like museums, which may have to cancel upcoming shows from the affected countries.

Guests:
Dr. Linda Komaroff, Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Philip Himberg, Sundance Institute Theater Program (@PhilipHimberg)

