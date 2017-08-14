The White House and white supremacy after Charlottesville violence

Ohio’s Republican leadership is aiming to reinstate a law that purges voters from the rolls after six years of not voting. The case is headed to the Supreme Court. Under Obama, the Dept. of Justice argued against Ohio, but now the justice department says it supports the state. We also look at the legal challenge against Trump’s ban - in the form of a tweet - on transgender people serving in the military.

Guests:

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

