Photo: White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
The White House and white supremacy after Charlottesville violence
It took President Trump two days to directly condemn white supremacists after they rampaged through Charlottesville, Virginia, inciting violence. One woman was killed and two state troopers died in a related accident.
Bowing to days of pressure, President Trump directly condemned white supremacy and the hate groups that incited Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Vice President Pence, Attorney General Sessions, and the president’s daughter, Ivanka all spoke out forcefully after Saturday’s events. But Trump only lamented the violence from “many sides.”
Ben Schreckinger, Politico (@SchreckReports)
Charlottesville Reels After a White Supremacist Rally Turns Deadly
Reporter Dahlia Lithwick lives in Charlottesville. She shares what residents had to say about the clashes between white supremacist protesters, counter-protesters and police over the weekend. We look at politics in Charlottesville and the story behind removing confederate statues in the city.
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)
Ohio’s Republican leadership is aiming to reinstate a law that purges voters from the rolls after six years of not voting. The case is headed to the Supreme Court. Under Obama, the Dept. of Justice argued against Ohio, but now the justice department says it supports the state. We also look at the legal challenge against Trump’s ban - in the form of a tweet - on transgender people serving in the military.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
The Purges Are Coming
Why the First Lawsuit Against Trump’s Trans Troops Ban Is So Ingenious
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been around for more than eight years now. More than 860,000 viewers have seen the finale for the ninth season. RuPaul is nominated for an Emmy for Best Reality TV Competition Host. Press Play visited him at his Simi Valley studios to see what it took to bring drag into the mainstream.
RuPaul on the set of "Drag Race."
Photos courtesy of MPRM Communications
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
