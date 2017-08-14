ON AIR
The White House and white supremacy after Charlottesville violence

It took President Trump two days to directly condemn white supremacists after they rampaged through Charlottesville, Virginia, inciting violence. One woman was killed and two state troopers died in a related accident.

Aug 14, 2017

Photo: White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Can Trump calm criticism that he's too cozy with white supremacists? 6 MIN, 59 SEC

Bowing to days of pressure, President Trump directly condemned white supremacy and the hate groups that incited Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Vice President Pence, Attorney General Sessions, and the president’s daughter, Ivanka all spoke out forcefully after Saturday’s events. But Trump only lamented the violence from “many sides.”

Guests:
Ben Schreckinger, Politico (@SchreckReports)

More:
Charlottesville Reels After a White Supremacist Rally Turns Deadly

After a violent weekend, what's next for Charlottesville? 11 MIN, 50 SEC

Reporter Dahlia Lithwick lives in Charlottesville. She shares what residents had to say about the clashes between white supremacist protesters, counter-protesters and police over the weekend. We look at politics in Charlottesville and the story behind removing confederate statues in the city.

Guests:
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)

More:
They Will Not Replace Us

Trump administration is busy reversing Obama policies in Dept. of Justice 9 MIN, 37 SEC

Ohio’s Republican leadership is aiming to reinstate a law that purges voters from the rolls after six years of not voting. The case is headed to the Supreme Court. Under Obama, the Dept. of Justice argued against Ohio, but now the justice department says it supports the state. We also look at the legal challenge against Trump’s ban - in the form of a tweet - on transgender people serving in the military.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
The Purges Are Coming
Why the First Lawsuit Against Trump’s Trans Troops Ban Is So Ingenious

RuPaul on his long career as a drag icon 19 MIN, 32 SEC

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been around for more than eight years now. More than 860,000 viewers have seen the finale for the ninth season. RuPaul is nominated for an Emmy for Best Reality TV Competition Host. Press Play visited him at his Simi Valley studios to see what it took to bring drag into the mainstream.


RuPaul on the set of "Drag Race." 


Photos courtesy of MPRM Communications

Guests:
RuPaul, host, RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaul)

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

