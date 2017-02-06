Trump’s travel ban hits home

President Trump’s travel ban has already affected Muslims across the country. But he’s also said he wants to crack down on undocumented immigrants who are already here, which could have an even greater impact. If Trump reverses President Obama’s temporary protection for young people who were brought here as children, it could put some 800,000 people at risk of being deported. Trump hasn’t said what he’ll do about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, so these young people are now waiting anxiously to find out their future. Two of them, America Arias and Marco (who asked to be identified only by his first name) join Madeleine to share their stories.

Guests:

America Arias, News Producer (@AmericaArias)