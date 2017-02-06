Photo credit: Airport International Arrivals. (James Cridland)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Trump’s travel ban hits home
A federal judge in Washington State has issued a legal challenge to Donald Trump’s travel ban. Will it hold up in court, and how is the country’s system of checks and balances designed? An LA-based 19-year-old Iraqi student was directly affected by the ban and shares his story. There’s also uncertainty for young Mexican immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children, who have been protected under Obama’s DACA program.
A federal judge in Washington State issued a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Friday, exercising the country’s system of checks and balances. Now the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals here in California will decide whether the ban should be suspended while legal issues are worked out. The case could very well reach the Supreme Court, which still only has eight judges, and the stakes are high.
Guests:
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles (@adamwinkler)
Nineteen-year-old Abdullah Alrifaie is an Iraqi who’s been studying at Glendale Community College on a student visa. Last month, he went back to Jordan to renew the visa -- he and his family have lived there most of his life because Iraq is too violent. Then last weekend President Trump’s executive order said no Iraqis could enter the country for the time being, and Alrifaie got stuck in Jordan until this past Friday, when a Seattle judge put the order on hold. We catch up with him about his experience.
Guests:
Abdullah Alrifaie, Student
Most of us have texted while driving, even though it’s dangerous behavior that causes hundreds of thousands of accidents every year. So what can be done to stop people from doing it? If laws banning texting while driving aren’t working, what could? A class action lawsuit filed recently argues that Apple should be taking more responsibility for drivers’ risky behavior. We hear from one of the attorneys who filed the suit, and a law professor with expertise in the field.
Guests:
Jonathan Michaels, Founder of MLG Automotive Law
Adam Zimmerman, Law Professor at Loyola Law School
President Trump’s head of Homeland Security has vowed to finish the wall between the U.S. and Mexico by 2019. The wall would span nearly 2,000 miles over desert, mountains and rivers. It’s a forbidding topography that photographer Richard Misrach has been exploring for years. His photos of the borderlands are the subject of book called “Border Cantos,” and he joins Madeleine to discuss.
Guests:
Richard Misrach, Photographer
Richard Misrach and Guillermo Galindo
Richard Misrach
President Trump’s travel ban has already affected Muslims across the country. But he’s also said he wants to crack down on undocumented immigrants who are already here, which could have an even greater impact. If Trump reverses President Obama’s temporary protection for young people who were brought here as children, it could put some 800,000 people at risk of being deported. Trump hasn’t said what he’ll do about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, so these young people are now waiting anxiously to find out their future. Two of them, America Arias and Marco (who asked to be identified only by his first name) join Madeleine to share their stories.
Guests:
America Arias, News Producer (@AmericaArias)