Photo: A candlelight vigil is held at Zack Bagans Haunted Museum in remembrance of victims following the mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 3, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Vegas ER doctor: Every organ that could have been hit was hit
More than 500 people were injured during the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center received 200 patients within the first hour. We hear from the attending ER physician on duty that night.
More than 500 people were injured during the shooting on Sunday night in Las Vegas. They were triaged as much as possible, loaded into cars, trucks, and whatever was available, and whisked away to hospitals and trauma centers. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center got 200 patients within the first hour. The attending ER physician on duty that night describes how the staff saved lives.
Dr. Kevin Menes, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were facing criminal indictments for allegedly misleading investors about a Trump real estate project in New York. Charges were never brought, and now there are questions about the Manhattan district attorney receiving campaign donations from the Trumps’ lawyer.
Andrea Bernstein, WNYC (@AndreaWNYC)
How Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., Avoided a Criminal Indictmentstein
Without Jon Scott, it’s possible we never would have heard the song “American Girl” or heard of Tom Petty. We learn how Scott, a radio promotions man, turned around the career of Tom Petty.
Warren Zanes, author of “Petty: The Biography” (@WarrenZanes)
Jon Scott, credited by Tom Petty for getting him his first sustained radio play
LACMA announced a massive gift from music mogul David Geffen today. We also talk about a retrospective of the Brazilian artist Anna Maria Maiolino here in LA. And in New York, the Guggenheim Museum is taking heat from animal rights activists and the art world about some controversial works.
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
David Geffen pledges $150 million for new LACMA building
Guggenheim Museum Is Criticized for Pulling Animal Artworks
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
