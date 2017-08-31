What are the ongoing threats to health, safety and shelter after Harvey?

The flooding in Texas and Louisiana pose major health and environmental risks to the region. Explosions were reported at a chemical plant just outside Houston, sending plumes of smoke into the air. That’s not to mention mosquitos, mold, and the potential for contaminated drinking water.

Guests:

Emily Atkin, the New Republic (@emorwee)

Robert Emery, University of Texas Health Science Center

More:

A Sea of Health and Environmental Hazards in Houston’s Floodwaters

Harvey Has Morphed into a Multi-Pronged Environmental Disaster

