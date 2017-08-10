What do North Koreans think about Trump's saber rattling?

Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. They were supposed to be there for a month, hiking from one small village to the next. During one lunch, an earthquake suddenly struck, followed by an avalanche. The sherpas with them got injured, and everybody was eventually carried out by helicopter.



Guests:

Kat Heldman, traveler

Brigida Martinez, traveler