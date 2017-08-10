Photo: People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government in this photo released on August 10, 2017 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (KCNA/via REUTERS)
What do North Koreans think about Trump's saber rattling?
President Trump’s impromptu threat of hitting North Korea with fire and fury on Tuesday launched 48 hours of breaking news coverage: Montages of missiles detonating, and graphics painting Trump and Kim Jong Un as mortal enemies.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump’s impromptu threat of hitting North Korea with fire and fury on Tuesday launched 48 hours of breaking news coverage: Montages of missiles detonating, graphics painting Trump and Kim Jong Un as mortal enemies. With mixed messages from Washington, many Americans are worried and confused. Should we be preparing for nuclear war or dismissing this as an empty threat?
Guests:
Robert Litwak, Wilson Center (@TheWilsonCenter)
Suki Kim, Journalist
More than 52,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2015, mostly from heroin and prescription painkillers. California lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow eight counties, including LA, to open sites where people could legally inject drugs. Medical professionals would supervise to prevent a fatal overdose. Vancouver was the first city in North America to open a supervised injection center in 2003, and the model is now spreading to other Canadian cities.
Guests:
Dr. Perry Kendall, British Columbia's chief medical officer
More:
Legal spots to shoot up illegal drugs? Why California may OK them
Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. They were supposed to be there for a month, hiking from one small village to the next. During one lunch, an earthquake suddenly struck, followed by an avalanche. The sherpas with them got injured, and everybody was eventually carried out by helicopter.
A group from Southern California head to the Himalayas.
Before and after the 2015 quake hits Nepal.
Guests:
Kat Heldman, traveler
Brigida Martinez, traveler
We learn about apps that help with navigating unfamiliar roads, making phone calls overseas, and packing correctly; and what to do to keep your internet connection and data safe while abroad.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
More:
10 of the best travel apps ... that you'll actually use: part two
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. The group included Kat Heldman, her husband Kevin Krogh, party leader Oscar Olea, and ER… Read More
Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’ Jeffrey Tambor has a specialty – playing unlikeable characters in a way that makes them, well … likable. There’s Hank Kingsley, the sidekick from the Larry Sanders show, who can… Read More