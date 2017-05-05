What the GOP health care bill means for California

The health care bill still has a way to go before it becomes law, but many Americans want to know what its effects will be on their coverage and health. How will it affect people with pre-existing conditions? What does it do to the essential benefits that Obamacare guaranteed, as well Medicaid expansion?

Guests:

Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

More:

With a push from Trump, House Republicans pass Obamacare overhaul

