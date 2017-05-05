ON AIR
What the GOP health care bill means for California

All 14 California House Republicans voted for the GOP health care bill Thursday. Among them were San Diego County’s Darrell Issa and the Central Valley’s Jeff Denham. Democrats and some pundits say they could be vulnerable in the next election.

May 05, 2017

Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (L) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) behind him as Trump gathered with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

Will California Republicans face political fallout for voting for the health care plan? 10 MIN, 42 SEC

They previously said they were undecided or would vote "no." Now Democrats and some pundits say they could be vulnerable in the next election.

Guests:
Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union Tribune (@jptstewart)
Mike Dunbar, Modesto Bee (@MikeAlanDunbar)
Carla Leiren, Bakersfield resident, stay-at-home mother

How the GOP health care bill affects you 11 MIN, 29 SEC

The health care bill still has a way to go before it becomes law, but many Americans want to know what its effects will be on their coverage and health. How will it affect people with pre-existing conditions? What does it do to the essential benefits that Obamacare guaranteed, as well Medicaid expansion?

Guests:
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

More:
With a push from Trump, House Republicans pass Obamacare overhaul

In 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' how well does Vin Diesel play Baby Groot? 14 MIN, 28 SEC

Our critics review “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2,” starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana; “The Lovers,” about a husband and wife who each have an affair; and “3 Generations,” about a trans boy played by Elle Fanning.

Guests:
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Kyle Buchanan, Editor (@kylebuchanan)

Comedian Al Madrigal's 'Shrimpin' Ain't Easy' tells revenge story 12 MIN, 58 SEC

Al Madrigal was the “Senior Latino Correspondent” on the Daily Show. He’s half Mexican, but barely speaks Spanish. His new Showtime comedy special tells a story of revenge against his daughter’s ballet teacher.


Al Madrigal’s new Showtime special is called ’Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy.’ (Photo credit: Grove Street)

Guests:
Al Madrigal, comedian, former “Daily Show” correspondent, and star of the new Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.”

