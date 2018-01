During President Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday night, he talked about two teenage girls on Long Island who were murdered by MS-13 gang members in 2016. Their parents were in the House chamber during the speech. Trump mentioned MS-13 four times, saying members have long taken advantage of immigration loopholes to enter the US and threaten safety. However, MS-13 was actually formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Jonathan Blitzer, New Yorker magazine (@JonathanBlitzer)