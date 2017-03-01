ON AIR
What’s behind the bomb threats to Jewish centers?

More than 100 Jewish community centers and schools nationwide have faced bomb threats. The FBI is investigating but so far have not identified a suspect. Also, disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff and Congressman Dana Rohrabacher went to Africa to convince leaders there to fight Boko Haram.

Mar 01, 2017

Photo: Pacific Jewish Center, in Venice Beach, CA.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Bomb threats to Jewish centers stir up fears over heightened anti-Semitism 11 MIN, 17 SEC

More than 100 Jewish community centers and schools nationwide have faced bomb threats. The FBI is investigating, but so far have not identified a suspect.

Guests:
Mark Potok, Editor, Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Report
Andy Campbell, Reporter for The Huffington Post (@AndyBCampbell)

Jack Abramoff is back to dealmaking -- to defeat Boko Haram 9 MIN, 7 SEC

Disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff is working with Orange County Congressman Dana Rohrabacher. The two went to Africa to try to convince leaders there to fight Boko Haram.

Guests:
John Bresnahan, Politico (@BresPolitico)

If medical treatments don’t work, why do doctors keep using them? 10 MIN, 58 SEC

Doctors still prescribe certain drugs and medical treatments, despite evidence saying they shouldn’t. An investigation explains why the medical establishment is sometimes wedded to outdated thinking.

Guests:
David Epstein, ProPublica (@DavidEpstein)

Catfight:’ A black comedy with claws 11 MIN, 25 SEC

The new movie “Catfight” is a satire about privilege, war, and two women who can’t stop beating each other up.

Guests:
Onur Tukel, Writer and Director (@otukel)

Shake Up at LA Magazine 5 MIN, 26 SEC

Los Angeles Magazine is sold. Its editor-in-chief is out. We look at what that says about city magazines and journalism.

Guests:
Kit Rachlis, Senior Editor, Los Angeles magazine

