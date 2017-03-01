Photo: Pacific Jewish Center, in Venice Beach, CA.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
What’s behind the bomb threats to Jewish centers?
More than 100 Jewish community centers and schools nationwide have faced bomb threats. The FBI is investigating but so far have not identified a suspect. Also, disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff and Congressman Dana Rohrabacher went to Africa to convince leaders there to fight Boko Haram.
More than 100 Jewish community centers and schools nationwide have faced bomb threats. The FBI is investigating, but so far have not identified a suspect.
Guests:
Mark Potok, Editor, Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Report
Andy Campbell, Reporter for The Huffington Post (@AndyBCampbell)
Disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff is working with Orange County Congressman Dana Rohrabacher. The two went to Africa to try to convince leaders there to fight Boko Haram.
Guests:
John Bresnahan, Politico (@BresPolitico)
Doctors still prescribe certain drugs and medical treatments, despite evidence saying they shouldn’t. An investigation explains why the medical establishment is sometimes wedded to outdated thinking.
Guests:
David Epstein, ProPublica (@DavidEpstein)
The new movie “Catfight” is a satire about privilege, war, and two women who can’t stop beating each other up.
Guests:
Onur Tukel, Writer and Director (@otukel)
Los Angeles Magazine is sold. Its editor-in-chief is out. We look at what that says about city magazines and journalism.
Guests:
Kit Rachlis, Senior Editor, Los Angeles magazine