Photo: John Edwards at the WGA Picket Line, November 16, 2007 (courtesy of John Edwards)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
What's at stake if Hollywood writers strike?
Writers in Hollywood just finished voting yay or nay to go on strike. The vote is expected to be in favor, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll walk off the job. We get the details and look at the effects of the last strike.
Photo: John Edwards at the WGA Picket Line, November 16, 2007 (courtesy of John Edwards)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Writers in Hollywood just finished voting on whether they should strike. The vote is expected to be in favor of a strike. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll walk off the job. We get the details. We also find out what happened with the strike 10 years ago, and how it changed the industry.
Guests:
Jonathan Handel, Hollywood Reporter (@jhandel)
Kevin Klowden, Milken Institute's California Center
More:
Writers’ Strike of 2007–2008 The Economic Impact of Digital Distribution
TV Showrunners Speak Out on Possible Writers Strike: "Anybody Would Be Crazy to Want" One
Congress has until Friday to approve a new spending bill to keep the government from shutting down. President Trump wants money to build the US-Mexico border wall included in that bill. He’s said the wall would keep out drugs, gangs and illegal immigrants. But Democrats say they will block a budget that includes money for the wall. Some Republicans are skeptical, too.
Guests:
Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies; Washington columnist for the Boston Globe (@Indira_L)
More:
Trump and his aides take hard line on border wall, as threat of government shutdown looms
In his first public appearance since leaving office, Former President Barack Obama led a panel discussion at the University of Chicago, where he once taught. The panel included six student leaders from the Chicago area and focused on civic engagement and community organizing.
Guests:
Lynn Sweet, Washington Bureau Chief, Chicago Sun-Times
More:
Obama talks about violence with young men on Chicago’s South Side
In 1995, email was a relatively new and exciting way to communicate. In Elif Batuman’s first novel, ‘The Idiot,’ it’s through email that a Harvard freshman finds her first love -- and the limits of digital communication. As she navigates her feelings, she stumbles over herself, as we all do on the path to self discovery.
Elif Batuman is author of the novel “The Idiot.” (photo by Beowulf Sheehan)
Guests:
Elif Batuman, novelist and nonfiction writer "The Idiot;" The New Yorker (@BananaKarenina)
Elif Batuman
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen knocked out France’s establishment candidates Sunday in the first round of that country’s presidential election. They will now go head-to-head in a runoff on May 7th. Le Pen is isolationist, anti-immigrant, and anti-EU. Macron favors the EU. He’s not a member of any party, and his ideas come from across the political spectrum.
Guests:
Adam Nossiter, New York Times (@AdamNossiter)