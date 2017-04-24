What's at stake if Hollywood writers strike?

Congress has until Friday to approve a new spending bill to keep the government from shutting down. President Trump wants money to build the US-Mexico border wall included in that bill. He’s said the wall would keep out drugs, gangs and illegal immigrants. But Democrats say they will block a budget that includes money for the wall. Some Republicans are skeptical, too.

Guests:

Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies; Washington columnist for the Boston Globe (@Indira_L)

More:

Trump and his aides take hard line on border wall, as threat of government shutdown looms

